India sent documents to deport Mehul Choksi from Dominica: Antigua PM

India sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne told a radio show in his country.

Browne confirmed that a private jet currently at the Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica is from India. He made the confirmation on his radio programme after a picture of the jet was released in media and the flight path indicated it had taken off from New Delhi and landed in Dominica via Madrid.

A Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica, Antigua News Room reported, which led to speculations about the deportation of Choksi. The 62-year-old businessman is currently in the custody of the police in Dominica.

Browne said that the Indian Government had sent documents from the court that prove that Mehul Choksi is a fugitive and these will be produced in the court on Wednesday (June 2). The Antigua PM added that the Indian Government is doing whatever it can to get Choksi deported.

Further, Browne said Mehul Choksi's citizenship is an unsettled matter, adding that he is still an Indian Citizen.

Earlier today, the first pics of Choksi were released by a local media outlet in Antigua which showed the businessman with swollen eyes and bruised arms. Wayne Marsh, Choksi's lawyer in Dominica, had alleged that his client was ‘severely beaten’ and was ‘abducted’ in Antigua and taken to Dominica.