India sent documents to deport Mehul Choksi from Dominica: Antigua PM

Headlines

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K to be titled KaalChakra? Here’s what we know

Rinku Singh's first reaction after getting maiden India T20I call-up for Asian Games goes viral, See post

Meet Gujarat's richest royal with Rs 20,000 crore wealth who played Ranji Trophy, owns world's largest...

Meet only Indian to own 'Bugatti Chiron' worth Rs 21 crore, he earns his money through...

Meet Punit Renjen, from leaving school due to financial troubles to becoming global CEO of Deloitte

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet only Indian to own 'Bugatti Chiron' worth Rs 21 crore, he earns his money through...

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Exclusive: Huma Qureshi On Why She Did Tarla For Her Mother And Other Women

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall in Gujarat, bypass surgery advised for Senthil Balaji & more | DNA News Wrap, June 14

Tom Cruise promises 'more big stunts' in MI-7 at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere

DNA: Why was the 'Kavach' safety system at the Odisha Route missing?

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

HomeWorld

World

India sent documents to deport Mehul Choksi from Dominica: Antigua PM

The 62-year-old businessman is currently in the custody of the police in Dominica.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: May 30, 2021, 02:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne told a radio show in his country.

 

Browne confirmed that a private jet currently at the Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica is from India. He made the confirmation on his radio programme after a picture of the jet was released in media and the flight path indicated it had taken off from New Delhi and landed in Dominica via Madrid.

 

A Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica, Antigua News Room reported, which led to speculations about the deportation of Choksi. The 62-year-old businessman is currently in the custody of the police in Dominica.

 

Browne said that the Indian Government had sent documents from the court that prove that Mehul Choksi is a fugitive and these will be produced in the court on Wednesday (June 2). The Antigua PM added that the Indian Government is doing whatever it can to get Choksi deported.

 

Further, Browne said Mehul Choksi's citizenship is an unsettled matter, adding that he is still an Indian Citizen.

 

Earlier today, the first pics of Choksi were released by a local media outlet in Antigua which showed the businessman with swollen eyes and bruised arms. Wayne Marsh, Choksi's lawyer in Dominica, had alleged that his client was ‘severely beaten’ and was ‘abducted’ in Antigua and taken to Dominica.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kajol reveals she was chased by paparazzi on bikes, says she is 'constantly on guard': 'Because I'm a star, I can’t...'

Meet Nishant Hada, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, his package is…

Meet Punit Renjen, from leaving school due to financial troubles to becoming global CEO of Deloitte

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

Chandrayaan-3: When will India's third moon mission land on lunar surface? ISRO chief says this

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE