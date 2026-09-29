India seeks China’s Xinjiang air route to tackle Pakistan airspace ban: Ram Mohan Naidu

India is discussing an alternative air corridor over Hotan in China’s Xinjiang region to reduce flight time and operating costs caused by Pakistan’s continued airspace closure.

India is exploring a new flight route over China to reduce the extra time and costs faced by Indian airlines due to Pakistan’s continued airspace closure. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday that discussions were underway with China on using a corridor over Hotan in the southwestern part of Xinjiang.

Naidu said the Ministry of External Affairs was engaging with Chinese officials, but no agreement had been reached yet.

“We are looking at other alternatives. Discussion on the Hotan route is going on between the two countries. Our external affairs ministry (MEA) is engaging with their country..let us see how it goes, but we are trying alternatives..” Naidu told reporters on Tuesday.

How the proposed flight route would work

If the plan gets approval, flights from Delhi and Mumbai could travel towards Leh before entering Chinese airspace near Hotan. They would then head towards Kyrgyzstan and connect with existing routes to Europe, the UK and North America.

The proposed corridor could provide a shorter route for several international destinations and help airlines save fuel and reduce operating expenses.

Pakistan airspace closure increases flight time

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. Since then, carriers operating flights to Europe and North America from northern and western India have had to take a longer route over the Arabian Sea towards Muscat.

Airlines are currently using the L639 route to avoid Pakistani airspace. This detour can add up to two hours to flight time, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The longer journey has increased fuel consumption and operating costs. Another person said the proposed route could bring significant savings on flights to destinations such as Georgia, Baku, Central Asia and northern Europe.

Air India faces higher costs

Air India has been particularly affected by the longer routes because it operates several long-distance international flights from its Delhi and Mumbai hubs.

In 2025, former Air India CEO Campbell Wilson estimated that the airline had lost Rs 4,000 crore because of Pakistan’s airspace closure.

No timeline for new route yet

Naidu did not give a timeline for the proposed corridor to become operational. He also did not confirm that India and China had reached an agreement.

The route would require approval from both countries, along with coordination on air traffic management and other operational arrangements, before airlines could begin using it.