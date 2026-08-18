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India’s voter ID model for America? Sergio Gor backs Trump’s big election push

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has backed President Donald Trump’s push for voter ID in America, pointing to India’s election model. Know more about what the US administration is planning to reform the system.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

India’s voter ID model for America? Sergio Gor backs Trump’s big election push
Trump backs India-style voter ID system for America. (X)
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Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, recently said that the United States should have a voter ID system like India's for people casting their votes. Speaking to news agency ANI during the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026, Gor said that the US President Donald Trump wants a voter identification system in the country.

 

Sergio Gor backs voter ID system in US

 

''The President was very clear, and what India does, having a voter ID law, is something that we should pass in the United States. You had over 660 million people vote, by the way, less than one percent by mail. I think it's vitally important, voter ID is important. It's not a partisan issue, and so the President is absolutely right that the United States should have a voter ID requirement when people show up to vote,'' Gor said.

 

Earlier, in a post on X, Gor said, ''President Donald J Trump is absolutely correct! 646 million voters, every single one required an ID in India's last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!''

 

What is the SAVE America Act?

 

For those unversed, the proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act was introduced in Congress on January 29 to reform the US voting system. It mandates that state election authorities require physical proof of the US citizenship upon voter registration, along with valid photo identification at the ballot box. These proofs could be a birth certificate or a passport.

 

Trump cites India’s voter ID system

 

In a post on TruthSocial earlier this month, Trump recalled remarks attributed to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and wrote, ''Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?''

 

The proposed bill will put restrictions on mail-in ballots, which will be allowed only in case of illness, disability, military service, or travel. The US administration also compared its election process with those in other nations, saying that America lags far behind other countries in enforcing what is described as basic election protections.

 

(With ANI inputs)

 

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