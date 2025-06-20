This development opens up the possibility for the nation to rely more on domestic energy sources instead of costly imports.

In a major breakthrough, a new report has revealed that Nepal could be sitting on massive methane gas reserves — enough to meet the country’s gas demand for the next 50 years. The report was prepared by the China Geological Survey (CGS) and shared with the Nepalese government. According to the Economic Times, the findings come from just one of the four wells drilled in the Jaljale area of Dailekh district, where the first exploration began on May 11, 2021. The first well, which reached a depth of over 4,000 metres, showed the presence of about 1.12 billion cubic metres of methane gas.

The total reserve across the area could be as high as 430 billion cubic metres. This development opens up the possibility for Nepal to rely more on domestic energy sources instead of costly imports.

The exploration project is being conducted under a bilateral agreement signed in 2019 between Nepal and China. It is fully funded by the Chinese government, with both technical and financial support provided by CGS. The initial estimated cost was around Rs 2.5 billion, but the timeline and expenses increased due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dinesh Kumar Napit, Deputy Director General at Nepal's Department of Mines and Geology and head of the Petroleum Exploration Project, said this is Nepal’s deepest and most advanced scientific drilling project to date.

Experts are now conducting further tests to check the quality of the gas, its commercial value, and whether it will be economically viable for production.

The final report from the Chinese team is expected by the end of this year.

This discovery is being seen as a pilot project, but it has the potential to significantly reduce Nepal’s dependence on imported energy and boost its energy security in the long run.