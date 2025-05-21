Reports indicate that Egypt, which already uses retired Chinese bombers, is contemplating the acquisition of China's 4.5 generation J-10C fighter jets to modernise its air force.

Egypt is on the verge of becoming the sole nation globally to operate an impressive array of fighter jets, including the French Rafale, the American F-16, the Russian MiG-29, and potentially the Chinese J-10C. This move comes as the country considers purchasing a fleet of the 4.5 generation Chinese warplanes. Currently, no other country possesses fighter jets from four different nations.

Reports indicate that Egypt, which already uses retired Chinese bombers, is contemplating the acquisition of China's 4.5 generation J-10C fighter jets to modernise its air force. This speculation gained momentum after the Chinese J-10C Vigorous Dragon was showcased at the Egyptian International Air Show in September 2024.

Earlier this year, in February, Egyptian media reports suggested that Cairo and Beijing had finalized a deal for the acquisition of J-10C fighter jets. However, these claims were subsequently refuted as "fake news" by Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian. In April 2025, footage surfaced of an Egyptian pilot piloting a J-10C during the Eagles of Civilization 2025 joint air exercise, further fueling speculation about Egypt's potential purchase of the J-10C fighter jet.

Simultaneously, Egypt is reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring South Korea's FA-50 fighter jet. Media reports indicate that Egyptian officials engaged in discussions with their South Korean counterparts on this matter last month.

The FA-50, a domestically produced fighter jet by South Korea, is claimed to possess stealth technology, yet it is offered at a significantly lower price compared to fifth-generation warplanes. If accurate, this positioning makes the FA-50 an attractive option for budget-conscious nations like Egypt.

However, should Egypt opt for the Chinese J-10C over the South Korean FA-50, it would establish itself as the only country to operate fighter jets from four different nations. The Egyptian Air Force currently utilizes American, Russian, and French fighter jets.

Furthermore, Egypt would become the first nation to operate both French Rafale and Chinese J-10C fighter jets, and only the second country, following Pakistan, to acquire the 4.5th generation Chinese fighter. This fighter was reportedly deployed by the Pakistan Air Force during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.

Currently, Egypt's air force includes a fleet of over 200 F-16s, positioning it as the fourth-largest operator of the F-16 Fighting Falcons.