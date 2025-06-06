Pakistan has once again warned India of nuclear war. This time, the threat came in response to New Delhi's decision to suspend Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), following the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives.

Pakistan has once again warned India of nuclear war. This time, the threat came in response to New Delhi's decision to suspend Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), following the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives. Former Pak foreign minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused India of "violating" the water-sharing truce.

Speaking at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, Bhutto criticised India and said that the suspension of IWT is putting Pakistan’s water resources at serious risk.

"We have made it clear that cutting off our water supply is an act of war. This isn’t just about nationalism or political statements. We’re not saying this for effect—this is about our survival. No country in the world, no matter how big or powerful it is, will sit quietly if its water and future are threatened. Every country will fight for its water", said the PPP chairman, as quoted by The Dawn.

Warning India of a nuclear war, Bilawal Bhutto added, “Water wars were once just a theory. But by shutting off Pakistan’s water supply, India is laying the foundations for an existential conflict — one that could escalate to nuclear proportions.”

He also requested the United States to facilitate dialogue with India regarding the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, asserting "dialogue is the only way forward to avoid conflict". The PPP chief said that India should stay firm with regard to the water-sharing truce and that countries like the US should prevent New Delhi from breaking this treaty.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading one of the delegations sent abraod by the Pakistan government to enage with world leaders following the recent cnflict with India. Islamabad's move to send delegations abroad mirrors New Delhi's decision to send an all-party delegation to different corners of the world to brief lawmakers on Operation Sindoor -- India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.