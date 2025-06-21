Built using combat experience from the ongoing war in Ukraine and improvements seen in the AK-12, this new rifle is designed for both domestic use and international markets.

Russia’s leading arms manufacturer, Kalashnikov Concern, has officially announced an upgraded version of its AK-308 assault rifle. Built using combat experience from the ongoing war in Ukraine and improvements seen in the AK-12, this new rifle is designed for both domestic use and international markets. Experts say it could be a modern alternative to the legendary AK-47 and may pose challenges for NATO forces.

The AK-308 was first showcased in 2018 at the Army-2018 Expo. The new model blends the reliability of classic Kalashnikov rifles with modern combat features. It draws inspiration from both the AK-103 and AK-12 designs. According to the company, the updated AK-308 is currently undergoing rigorous testing and will enter production after successful trials.

According to reports, the AK-308 comes with a longer fore-end to offer better grip and control, especially during intense urban warfare.

A major upgrade is the addition of a Picatinny rail on the receiver cover. This allows soldiers to mount modern optical sights, like red dot or thermal scopes, enhancing accuracy and tactical use. These changes reflect lessons learned from the Russian army’s use of AK-12 in Ukraine.

One of the biggest changes is in the rifle’s chamber. The AK-308 is chambered for the 7.62x51mm NATO round. This gives it more range and impact compared to the 5.45x39mm used in the AK-12 or the traditional 7.62x39mm. It can hit targets up to 600 meters away and pierce modern body armor, making it a strong contender in the battle rifle category.

The AK-308 still uses Kalashnikov’s proven gas-operated, rotating bolt system. This ensures high reliability even in extreme environments like mud, sand, or freezing temperatures. Its design is based on the 2023 version of the AK-12, which was officially adopted by the Russian military in 2018.

Kalashnikov rifles have long been known for their durability and simplicity. The AK-308 continues that legacy. It is mainly intended for export, and India is seen as a key potential buyer. India and Russia have had a strong defence partnership for decades.