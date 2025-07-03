India's BIG statement on US’ 500 per cent tariff threat for trade ties with Russia, says, 'We'll cross...

US senator Lindsey Graham said that the proposed bill would enforce “bone-breaking sanctions” on Russia and its trading partners, if Moscow refuses to come to the negotiating table on Ukraine war.

After President Donald Trump-led US administration proposed the Senate Bill, suggesting the imposition of 500 per cent tariffs on India and China, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that New Delhi has communicated its concerns to US senator Lindsey Graham regarding the proposed legislation.

Jaishankar was responding to questions about the legislation, which seeks to impose 500 per cent tariffs on countries that continue trading with Russia. “Regarding Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, any development which is happening in the US Congress is of interest to us if it impacts our interest or could impact our interest. So, we have been in touch with Senator Graham. The embassy, ambassador have been in touch.”

EAM Jaishankar said that India will "have to cross that bridge when it comes to that or if it comes to that". “Our concerns and our interests on energy, security have been made conversant to him. So, we'll then have to cross that bridge when we come to it, if we come to it,” news agency ANI quoted EAM as saying.

About the Senate Bill

US senator Lindsey Graham said that the proposed bill would enforce “bone-breaking sanctions” on Russia and its trading partners, if Moscow refuses to come to the negotiating table on Ukraine war. According to news agency Reuters, the proposed legislation would impose harsh tariffs on any country purchasing energy or other resources from Russia.

"Big breakthrough here. So what does this bill do? If you're buying products from Russia and you're not helping Ukraine, then there's a 500 percent tariff on your products coming into the United States. India and China buy 70 percent of Putin's oil. They keep his war machine going. My bill has 84 co-sponsors. It would allow the president to put tariffs on China and India and other countries to get them -- stop them from supporting Putin's war machine, to get him to the table. For the first time yesterday, the president told me," Graham had said.

The bill also suggests an exception for nations that support Kyiv's defense, shielding them against the proposed tariffs even if they trade with Moscow.