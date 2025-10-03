Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

India's BIG statement after Bangladesh's Yunus govt accuses country of inciting Khagrachhari unrest: 'Has a habit of...'

India on Friday, i.e., October 3, strongly rejected accusations by Bangladesh’s interim government that New Delhi was involved in fuelling the recent violence in Khagrachhari district of the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 06:21 PM IST

India's BIG statement after Bangladesh's Yunus govt accuses country of inciting Khagrachhari unrest: 'Has a habit of...'
Image credit: Reuters
India on Friday, i.e., October 3, strongly rejected accusations by Bangladesh’s interim government that New Delhi was involved in fuelling the recent violence in Khagrachhari district of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. "We categorically reject these false and baseless allegations. The interim government of Bangladesh is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh and has a habit of routinely trying to shift the blame elsewhere", Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said. 

"It would do well to introspect and conduct serious investigations into the actions of local extremists committing violence, arson, and land grabs against the minority communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts," he added. 

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh’s interim government alleged that certain groups were attempting to incite sectarian unrest in Khagrachhari, based in the country's Chittagong Hill Tracts. Moreover, Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury sought to link the violence to deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now residing in India. However, he provided no evidence to back his claims. 

Yunus rejects claims of anti-Hindu violence

Earlier, Muhammad Yunus dismissed widespread reports of violence against Hindus and other minority communities in the country, calling them "fake". In an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Yunus rejected the allegations that his government had failed to protect the minority communities.

"First of all, these are fake news. You can’t go by those. Fake news," Yunus said in response to a question about demonstrations by Hindus and international criticism, including US President Donald Trump's comments that violence in Bangladesh was "barbaric".

When Hasan brought up reports of mob attacks, vandalism, and the arrest of a Hindu monk, Yunus made a wild claim about India, alleging, "One of the specialties of India right now is fake news. Okay, barrage of fake news." Yunus went on to claim that there had been no increase in anti-Hindu violence in his country.

"There is a normal kind of relationship that goes on. There’s some conflict sometimes… You happen to be my neighbour. You are a Hindu neighbour, I’m a Muslim neighbour. We have a problem with our land demarcation, just like two neighbours. So you said this is Hindu, Muslim. That’s not it," he said.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh's Yunus makes BIG claim against India over anti-Hindu violence in his country: 'You happen to be my neighbour...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
