India's BIG gift to Namibia as it is set to roll out UPI service; check list of countries accepting payment through UPI

Namibia will roll out the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) later this year, it was announced on Wednesday following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah that focused on imparting a new momentum to the bilateral ties.

The Modi-Ndaitwah meeting primarily focused on bolstering bilateral cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals. There was an announcement on the launching of digital payments system in Namibia later this year as an outcome of the signing of the UPI technology licensing agreement between NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) and Bank of Namibia in April last year.

Following the talks between the two leaders, India and Namibia inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on setting up an Entrepreneurship Development Center in Namibia and another pact on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. Namibia has also joined the India-backed CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. CDRI is dedicated to enhancing the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks. It includes national governments, international organizations, and the private sector.

During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders reviewed the full range of India-Namibia relations. "Cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals figured prominently in our discussions," Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.

"We also discussed how to boost linkages in trade, energy and petrochemicals. Expressed gratitude for the assistance from Namibia in Project Cheetah," he added.

After the talks at the State House, the two sides signed four agreements, including cooperation in the field of health and medicine, setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Namibia, the CDRI Framework and the Global Biofuels Alliance Framework.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third-ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.Modi, who arrived here from Brazil on the final leg of his five-nation tour, also paid tribute to Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma at the Heroes' Acre memorial. Nujoma led Namibia to independence in 1990 and served as its first President for 15 years.Prime Minister Modi remembered Nujoma as a visionary leader who devoted his life to the struggle for Namibia’s independence.

"As the first President of free Namibia, Nujoma made inspiring contribution to the country’s nation-making. His legacy continues to inspire people across the world," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "Nujoma was a great friend of India."

'Valued and Trusted Partner'

Modi, who is here at the invitation of President Nandi-Ndaitwah, has described Namibia as a "valued and trusted partner" in Africa. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at State House. He also received a 21-gun salute.

UPI active in these countries

Pertinent to note that before Namibia, UPI is active in countries including UAE, Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago and Mauritius. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank). It facilitates merging several banking features, seamless fund routing & merchant payments into one hood.

