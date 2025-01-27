The Indian Embassy in Laos rescued 67 Indian youth trafficked into cyber-scam centers in the GTSEZ, ensuring their safe return and issuing warnings against such frauds.

The Indian Embassy in Laos has successfully rescued 67 Indian youth who were trafficked into cyber-scam centers in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Bokeo Province, Laos. These individuals were lured by false job promises and forced to work under threats and intimidation by criminal syndicates operating in the area.

In a press release, the Embassy stated, "The Embassy of India has successfully rescued 67 Indian youth who had been duped and trafficked into cyber-scam centres operating at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Bokeo Province of Lao PDR."

The rescue operation began after the Embassy received requests for assistance. Officials promptly acted, traveling to the GTSEZ and working closely with local Lao authorities to complete the necessary formalities and paperwork. They also arranged transportation from Bokeo to Vientiane and ensured the rescued individuals had access to food and accommodation during their stay.

Indian Ambassador to Laos, Prashant Agrawal, met the rescued youth to discuss their experiences and challenges. He assured them of their safety and promised the Embassy's full support for their return to India. He also advised them to file complaints against the agents who had deceived them.

Currently, the Embassy is working with Lao authorities to complete the exit procedures, allowing the rescued individuals to travel back to India soon. The Embassy expressed its gratitude to Lao officials for their cooperation and urged strict action against those involved in the trafficking network.

The Embassy reported that, to date, 924 Indians have been rescued from such situations, with 857 already safely back in India. To prevent further cases, the Embassy has issued a warning to Indian youth seeking jobs in Thailand, particularly near the Thai-Lao border, where trafficking risks are high. The advisory highlights dangers such as passport confiscation and exploitative contracts.

For assistance, the Embassy has shared detailed information on its website, including emergency contact details.