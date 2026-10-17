India rejects UN Rapporteur's claim on youth facing retaliation for discussing mental health, gender justice

India has rejected UN Special Rapporteur Gina Romero's claim that youth face retaliation for discussing mental health, Indian diplomat Anuj Swarup calls it hearsay based on anonymous submissions at UNGA.

India has outrightly rejected claims by UN Special Rapporteur Gina Romero that young people in the country face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice. Indian diplomat at the UN Anuj Swarup, in a strong rebuttal, asserted that the allegations were based on anonymous and unverified submissions.

In a statement delivered at the 81st session of the UNGA Third Committee during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, First Secretary Anuj Swarup said India's Constitution guarantees these freedoms to every citizen.

"India takes note of the report of the Special Rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly and association. In India, these freedoms, together with freedom of speech and expression, are guaranteed to every citizen under Article 19 of our Constitution," Swarup said.

"Hearsay dressed as UN report"

Referring to Romero's report, he questioned the basis of its claims regarding young people in India.

"Yet, the special rapporteur, Ms Gina Romero, asserts that young people in India face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice, though merely citing unnamed submissions in the footnote. This level of arbitrary report writing is precisely the reason that the United Nations and its institutions have lost credibility," he said.

"A sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population resting on anonymous and unverified claims is not evidence. It is hearsay, dressed up as a UN report, and my delegation rejects it outright," he said.

India cites youth political participation

Swarup also challenged the report's assessment of civic space for young people in India, citing their participation in political movements.

"Ironically, the same report notes that young Indians created a satirical political movement. In which repressive state does a satirical youth party question the government, marches on the capital, and then sits across the table with senior national leaders?" Swarup said, referring to Union Ministers' dialogue with Cockroach Janta Party delegation.

He cited the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, which brought together more than five million young people, to highlight the role of youth in India's development.

"We urge this special rapporteur to verify before she vilifies and to bring the required rigour and fairness in her reports," he said.