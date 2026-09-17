India rejects ‘so-called’ Pakistan-China boundary commission: ‘Completely unacceptable’

New Delhi said the joint commission has no legal basis and warned that any China-Pakistan arrangement involving territories under Pakistan’s occupation will not be accepted.

India on Wednesday rejected the newly operationalised Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, saying it has no legal basis and that Pakistan cannot make any arrangements involving Indian territory under its occupation.

The External Affairs Ministry issued the statement after the commission held its first meeting in Islamabad. The meeting focused on issues including border management, joint surveys, trade movement and people-to-people connectivity.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s position on the issue remains unchanged.

“Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis.”

India rejects 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement

Jaiswal reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India”.

“Pakistan has no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation,” he added.

India has also maintained that it never recognised the 1963 China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement, under which Pakistan ceded territory in the region to China. New Delhi has consistently described the agreement as “illegal and invalid”.

New Delhi opposes any move involving occupied territories

India said it would reject any attempt by China and Pakistan to change the status of territories that it considers part of India or to give legal recognition to what it calls illegal occupation.

“We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Jaiswal said.

He added that any “so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories” would be unacceptable and would have “no bearing whatsoever on India's sovereignty over these territories”.

Pakistan calls commission a milestone

India’s comments came after Pakistan’s foreign ministry described the first meeting of the joint commission as a “significant milestone” in relations between Islamabad and Beijing.

According to Pakistan, the commission has been operationalised to improve cooperation in border management, joint border surveys, trade flows and people-to-people connectivity.

The inaugural meeting was held at Pakistan’s foreign ministry in Islamabad. It was co-chaired by Li Ya, deputy director general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs in China’s foreign ministry, and Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary, director general (China) in Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

India asks Pakistan to vacate occupied areas

Jaiswal also called on Pakistan to withdraw from areas that India says are under its illegal and forcible occupation.

“Instead of engaging in such theatrics, we call on Pakistan to immediately vacate from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation,” he said.

India has long objected to Pakistan’s control over parts of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and has also opposed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor because part of the project passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.