India Reacts to Killing of 2 Indians in Kenya as 'Very Disturbing'

The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of two Indians in Kenya and the following lack of information in the case were called 'very disturbing' by India on Monday.

Namgya Khampa, the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, met with President William Samoei Ruto and asked him to expedite the probe into the incident, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to a media source, a senior assistant to Kenya's president last week stated that the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) unit had assassinated the two missing Indians, Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan.

It has been reported that the Kenyan government has not made any formal comments regarding the report.

Kidwai and Khan, who were a part of the Kenya Kwanza digital campaign team, vanished from Mombasa Road in July, along with the taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania.

Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, two Indian citizens who have gone missing, have been in frequent contact with the Kenyan authorities, according to MEA spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi on Monday night.

"Our High Commissioner in Nairobi, Namgya Khampa, today called on President William Samoei Ruto to convey our deep concern and request the expediting of investigations into the matter," he stated.

Mr Bagchi was responding to inquiries from the media about the situation.

According to him, the Kenyan High Commissioner in New Delhi was also invited to the ministry on Sunday to express India's concerns on the situation.

"The specific circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent lack of information are very disturbing. We expect that the case will be investigated thoroughly," Mr Bagchi stated.

He claimed that the two Indians' families are being helped by the Indian High Commission in Kenya, which is in contact with them.

"The case is under active investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of Kenyan Police. We have noted that several people have been taken into custody in this connection, including officials of the recently abolished Special Service Unit of the Kenyan Police," Mr Bagchi said.

He claimed that the MEA is still keeping an eye on all updates in this matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

