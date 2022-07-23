India’s population may shrink by 41 crore by 2100, says Population Division of the United Nations

Image: Reuters

India is the world's second most populated country, yet its population is expected to decline by 41 crore over the next 78 years. While a high population means fewer resources for an individual, new scientific studies reveal that population reduction is not a panacea.

When population growth goes negative, knowledge and living standards stagnate for a gradual disappearing population, a study from Stanford University showed. Of course, this is a detrimental result. It is estimated that India's population density will decline significantly over the next few years. Currently, the populations of India and China are similar, but there is a big difference in density.

India has an average of 476 people per square kilometer, while China has only 148 people per square kilometer. By 2100, India's population density is expected to decline to 335 people per square kilometer. India's population density decline is projected to be much greater than global forecasts.

The decline in India's population density forecast is due to the shrinking national population estimates. According to the latest report from the United Nations Population Fund, India's population is expected to decline from 141.2 million in 2022 to 103 million in 2100.

On the other hand, similar trends are expected in other countries such as China and the United States. China's population could decline from 93.2 million to 49.4 million by 2100. These predictions are based on low fertility scenarios. In other words, the total fertility rate is projected to remain below baseline by 0.5 births by around 2050.

Due to the declining birth rate, the population is expected to decline. Based on the low fertility forecast scenario, India's fertility rate is expected to drop from 1.76 per woman to 1.39 in 2032, 1.28 in 2052, 1.2 in 2082 and 1.19 in 2100.

Given that population growth can open up new opportunities, African countries may have the potential to drive global growth in the second half of the century.