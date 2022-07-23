Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

India’s population may shrink by 41 crore by 2100, says Population Division of the United Nations

The decline in India's population density forecast is due to the shrinking national population estimates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

India’s population may shrink by 41 crore by 2100, says Population Division of the United Nations
Image: Reuters

India is the world's second most populated country, yet its population is expected to decline by 41 crore over the next 78 years. While a high population means fewer resources for an individual, new scientific studies reveal that population reduction is not a panacea.

When  population growth goes negative, knowledge and living standards stagnate for a gradual disappearing population, a study from Stanford University showed. Of course, this is a detrimental result. It is estimated that India's population density will decline significantly over the next few years. Currently, the populations of India and China are similar, but there is a big difference in density.

India has an average of 476 people per square kilometer, while China has only 148 people per square kilometer. By  2100, India's population density is expected to decline to 335 people per square kilometer. India's population density decline is projected to be much greater than global forecasts.

The decline in India's population density forecast is due to the shrinking national population estimates. According to the latest report from the United Nations Population Fund, India's population is expected to decline from 141.2 million in 2022 to 103 million in 2100.

On the other hand, similar trends are expected in other countries such as China and the United States. China's population could decline from 93.2 million to 49.4 million by  2100. These predictions are based on  low fertility scenarios. In other words, the total fertility rate is projected to remain below baseline by 0.5 births  by around 2050.

Due to the declining birth rate, the population is expected  to decline. Based on the low fertility forecast scenario, India's fertility rate is expected to drop from 1.76  per woman to 1.39 in 2032, 1.28 in 2052, 1.2 in 2082 and 1.19 in 2100. 

Given that  population growth can open up new  opportunities, African countries may have the potential to drive global growth in the second half of the century.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.