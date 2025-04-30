Tensions have risen between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack last week that killed 26 people.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it has 'credible intelligence' that India is preparing to launch a military strike against it within the next 24 to 36 hours and threatened to retaliate against New Delhi. According to government sources, the declaration was made just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the top army officials on Tuesday that the military has 'complete operational freedom' to choose the strategy, targets, and timing of India's reaction to the Pahalgam terror assault.

After the Pahalgam terror attack last week that killed 26 people, tensions between the two nations have increased. As India intensified its diplomatic campaign against Pakistan, Modi declared that his country will "identify, track, and punish" the terrorists and their "backers" and hunt down the murderers to the "ends of the earth."

The Indian government is planning to take military action against Pakistan on the grounds of "baseless and concocted allegations" that Pakistan was involved in the recent terror assault in Pahalgam, according to Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. The minister claimed in the statement that Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism and has always denounced it in all of its incarnations. He went on to say that Islamabad had proposed a "credible, transparent, and independent" investigation by an impartial panel of experts and charged India with sidestepping the probe and going the confrontational route.

With a warning that any military aggression by India would be "responded to assuredly and decisively" and that the "onus of any escalatory spiral and its consequences shall squarely lie with India," Pakistan asked the international community to continue. A number of actions against Pakistan were already declared by India, including the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit station, the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, and the cancellation of all visas granted to Pakistani nationals as of April 27.