A Pakistani Member of Parliament has become the talk of the town after having lashed out after her country's defence minister Khawaja Asif. In a viral video, she accused Asif of making a mockery of Pakistan in interviews with the foreign media. The MP we are talking about is Zartaj Gul Wazir. Let us briefly tell you about Zartaj and her political career.

Education and family background

Zartaj Gul Wazir, 40, who was born in 1984 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, is associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). She completed her graduation from Queen Mary College in Lahore. After that, she attended the National College of Arts in the same city to complete her postgraduate degree in textile design.

She belongs to the Wazir tribe, and her father, Sher Khan, worked as a chief engineer in the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA). Her sister, Shabnam Gul, was appointed Director of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) in 2019.

Political journey

Zartaj's political career began in 2005 with the PTI’s student arm. She unsuccessfully contested National Assembly election from Dera Ghazi Khan-II in 2013. She, however, won from Dera Ghazi Khan-III in 2018, going on to serve as Minister of State for Climate Change from 2018 to 2022 in Imran Khan's government. She was last year re-elected to the National Assembly from Dera Ghazi Khan-II. Before beginning her political journey, Zartaj had volunteered at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

Husband also PTI leader

Zartaj is married to Humayun Raza Khan Akhwand, also a member of the PTI. The two had met in 2005 while working for the party and got married in 2010. The couple, who has a daughter named Shalalai, resides in Dera Ghazi Khan.