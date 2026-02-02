India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi slams Islamabad over ‘false’ Balochistan violence allegations, urges focus on internal issues

India rejected Pakistan’s allegations linking it to coordinated attacks in Balochistan, calling them baseless and an attempt to deflect from internal failures. Pakistan blamed India after deadly assaults claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army across multiple cities.

India on Sunday firmly denied allegations from Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership that sought to link New Delhi to a wave of coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province. The Indian government described the accusations as routine attempts by Islamabad to divert attention from its own internal challenges and governance failures.

The response followed statements by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the country’s military establishment, both of whom accused India of orchestrating recent violence carried out across several locations in the southwestern province.

Pakistan Points Finger After Deadly Attacks

The accusations emerged after a series of near-simultaneous attacks struck almost a dozen sites in Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta and the strategic port city of Gwadar. Pakistani officials said the assaults resulted in the deaths of 18 civilians and 15 security personnel.

According to Pakistani authorities, the attacks involved suicide bombers as well as women fighters affiliated with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an outlawed separatist group. The military claimed it later killed 133 militants during follow-up security operations in different parts of the province.

Pakistan’s military media wing alleged that the attacks were carried out by 'Indian-sponsored' elements, a label it frequently uses when referring to the BLA. Interior Minister Naqvi went further, asserting that India had planned the operation in coordination with militant groups operating in the region.

India Calls for Focus on Internal Issues

Responding to these claims, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal categorically rejected the accusations, calling them 'frivolous' and politically motivated. He said Pakistan repeatedly resorts to blaming India whenever violence erupts within its borders, rather than addressing the underlying causes of unrest.

Jaiswal urged Pakistan to concentrate on long-standing grievances in Balochistan, including demands for greater political autonomy and a fair share in the province’s natural wealth, such as gas and mineral resources. He also pointed to Pakistan’s widely documented record of human rights violations and heavy-handed security measures in the region.

BLA Claims Responsibility

Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attacks, announcing the launch of what it called 'Operation Herof 2.0.' The group said the assaults targeted multiple locations across Balochistan as part of its ongoing insurgency against the Pakistani state.

Rising Tensions and Regional Implications

The latest exchange has further strained already tense India-Pakistan relations, with New Delhi maintaining that Islamabad’s allegations are designed to obscure domestic instability. As violence continues in Balochistan, international attention remains focused on whether Pakistan will address internal dissent or continue externalising blame.