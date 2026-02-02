India slashes Bangladesh aid by 50%, Chabahar port funding halted in Union Budget 2026, here's all you need to know
India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi slams Islamabad over ‘false’ Balochistan violence allegations, urges focus on internal issues
Border 2 box office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's film shows great jump on Sunday, beats Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Vicky Kaushal's Uri, earns...
Delhi-NCR chokes under dense fog, visiblity dropped to zero, airport warns of flight delays; Check full forecast here
US-Iran tensions: Donald Trump hopeful about deal after Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of regional war
Haryana: Palwal's international stadium gets boost as gram panchayat approves land transfer, 124 acres allocated to sports department
Gold, silver prices today, February 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues BIG statement after Pakistan boycott India match, says 'PCB will consider...'
'Balance of power is...': Elon Musk as IMF places India above US in global growth projections
Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Trinamool supremo moves Supreme Court against SIR in West Bengal
WORLD
India rejected Pakistan’s allegations linking it to coordinated attacks in Balochistan, calling them baseless and an attempt to deflect from internal failures. Pakistan blamed India after deadly assaults claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army across multiple cities.
India on Sunday firmly denied allegations from Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership that sought to link New Delhi to a wave of coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province. The Indian government described the accusations as routine attempts by Islamabad to divert attention from its own internal challenges and governance failures.
The response followed statements by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the country’s military establishment, both of whom accused India of orchestrating recent violence carried out across several locations in the southwestern province.
The accusations emerged after a series of near-simultaneous attacks struck almost a dozen sites in Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta and the strategic port city of Gwadar. Pakistani officials said the assaults resulted in the deaths of 18 civilians and 15 security personnel.
According to Pakistani authorities, the attacks involved suicide bombers as well as women fighters affiliated with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an outlawed separatist group. The military claimed it later killed 133 militants during follow-up security operations in different parts of the province.
Pakistan’s military media wing alleged that the attacks were carried out by 'Indian-sponsored' elements, a label it frequently uses when referring to the BLA. Interior Minister Naqvi went further, asserting that India had planned the operation in coordination with militant groups operating in the region.
Responding to these claims, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal categorically rejected the accusations, calling them 'frivolous' and politically motivated. He said Pakistan repeatedly resorts to blaming India whenever violence erupts within its borders, rather than addressing the underlying causes of unrest.
Jaiswal urged Pakistan to concentrate on long-standing grievances in Balochistan, including demands for greater political autonomy and a fair share in the province’s natural wealth, such as gas and mineral resources. He also pointed to Pakistan’s widely documented record of human rights violations and heavy-handed security measures in the region.
Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attacks, announcing the launch of what it called 'Operation Herof 2.0.' The group said the assaults targeted multiple locations across Balochistan as part of its ongoing insurgency against the Pakistani state.
The latest exchange has further strained already tense India-Pakistan relations, with New Delhi maintaining that Islamabad’s allegations are designed to obscure domestic instability. As violence continues in Balochistan, international attention remains focused on whether Pakistan will address internal dissent or continue externalising blame.