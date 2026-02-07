FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says former US official

ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections for SIR of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh

Bharat Taxi to be rolled out across India in next 3 years: Amit Shah

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

WORLD

India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi condemns Islamabad attack, slams claims of external involvement, calls them ‘baseless, pointless’

India condemned the deadly blast at a Shia religious centre in Islamabad that killed 31 people and injured over 150, offering condolences to victims’ families. New Delhi also rejected Pakistan’s claims of foreign involvement, calling the allegations baseless.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 08:16 AM IST

India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi condemns Islamabad attack, slams claims of external involvement, calls them ‘baseless, pointless’
India on Friday strongly denounced the deadly explosion at a Shia religious centre in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, which left at least 31 people dead and more than 150 injured. Expressing condolences to the victims’ families, New Delhi described the attack as a reprehensible act of violence against innocent worshippers.

In a statement issued hours after the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the bombing at a mosque in Islamabad was 'deeply condemnable' and conveyed sympathy to those affected by the loss of life.

India Rejects Allegations of External Involvement

Along with condemning the attack, India firmly dismissed suggestions made by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif that another country may have been involved. The MEA criticised Islamabad for attempting to shift blame rather than addressing internal security and societal challenges.

'It is unfortunate that Pakistan continues to look outward instead of confronting the serious problems within its own social fabric,' the MEA said, adding that India rejects all such allegations as “baseless and pointless.”

Details of the Attack

The explosion occurred during Friday prayers at a Shia imambargah in Islamabad. Police officials described the incident as a deliberate attack and confirmed that an investigation has been launched. Many of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise.

Footage from the scene showed scenes of chaos, with debris scattered across the prayer hall and blood-stained floors as survivors sought help for the wounded.

Pakistan Claims Suicide Bombing

Following the blast, Pakistan’s defence minister stated that the incident was a suicide attack, claiming that the assailant detonated explosives while standing among worshippers. He also alleged that the attacker had previously travelled to Afghanistan and implied foreign involvement, though no evidence was presented to support the claim.

Eyewitness accounts cited by Pakistani media indicated that the attacker initially opened fire near the mosque entrance before attempting to force his way inside. Security personnel reportedly tried to stop him at the main gate, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

According to these accounts, the assailant managed to enter the prayer area and detonated the explosive device while prayers were underway.

Probe Underway Amid Rising Tensions

Islamabad police said forensic teams have been deployed and security across the capital has been tightened. The attack has once again highlighted persistent security concerns in Pakistan, particularly around places of worship.

India’s response underscored its position against terrorism while firmly rejecting any attempt to link it to acts of violence within Pakistan.

