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India-Pakistan talks soon? Farooq Abdullah joins Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mehbooba Mufti, 100 others to urge PM Modi, Shahbaz Sharif to end hostilities

India-Pakistan talks soon? 117 signatories call for peace talks

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India-Pakistan talks soon? Farooq Abdullah joins Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mehbooba Mufti, 100 others to urge PM Modi, Shahbaz Sharif to end hostilities

More than 100 eminent citizens from India and Pakistan, including Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to revive dialogue, restore diplomatic ties and take steps toward lasting peace.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

India-Pakistan talks soon? Farooq Abdullah joins Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mehbooba Mufti, 100 others to urge PM Modi, Shahbaz Sharif to end hostilities
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Amid continued tensions between India and Pakistan, more than 100 prominent citizens from both countries have jointly appealed to their governments to revive dialogue and take concrete steps toward restoring peace and cooperation.

A total of 117 eminent personalities signed an open letter issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress, urging the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan to adopt long-term measures to rebuild trust and normalize bilateral relations.

The letter highlights the impact of prolonged hostility on the younger generation, stating that millions of young people in both countries are being deprived of opportunities, economic growth, and a secure future due to decades of strained ties.

"India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity. The people of both countries deserve a future defined by peace, development, connectivity and cooperation, rather than perpetual mistrust and confrontation," the letter states.

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Signatories suggest confidence-building measures

The signatories have proposed several confidence-building measures, including restoring full diplomatic relations, reappointing High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, and resuming regular visa services for ordinary citizens.

They have also called for restarting structured bilateral dialogue, strengthening people-to-people exchanges, and promoting religious and cultural interactions.

Other recommendations include reopening the Attari-Wagah land border for trade and travel, resuming the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service, reopening airspace for commercial flights, restoring the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and facilitating access to Sharada Peeth, a revered religious site for Kashmiri Pandits in Pakistan's Neelum Valley.

Prominent leaders among the signatories

Among the 61 Indian signatories are National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader Humayun Kabir.

The Pakistani signatories include former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, former diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, National Assembly member Isphanyar Bhandara, and renowned nuclear physicist and author Pervez Hoodbhoy.

The letter clarifies that the appeal is not an endorsement of any political position but a call to place the welfare and aspirations of nearly two billion people above conflict and confrontation.

Appeal comes amid frozen diplomatic ties

The peace initiative comes at a time when relations between New Delhi and Islamabad remain at one of their lowest points.

Bilateral ties deteriorated sharply after the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Since then, formal diplomatic engagement has remained largely suspended, with the hotline between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) continuing as the primary official channel of communication. Against this backdrop, the signatories argue that sustained dialogue and cooperation remain the only viable path toward lasting peace and stability in South Asia

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