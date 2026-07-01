India-Pakistan Talks: BJP, Congress react to peace letter signed by 117 prominent leaders

An open letter signed by 117 eminent citizens urging India and Pakistan to resume dialogue has triggered political reactions. While the BJP insisted terrorism must end before talks, the Congress questioned the timing.

An open letter signed by 117 prominent citizens from India and Pakistan, urging both governments to revive dialogue and restore diplomatic ties, has sparked sharp political reactions across party lines.

While the BJP reiterated that any engagement with Pakistan must be contingent on an end to cross-border terrorism, the Congress questioned the timing of the appeal in the wake of recent terror attacks. Meanwhile, some signatories defended the initiative, arguing that dialogue remains essential for long-term peace.

The letter, issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress, calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take concrete steps toward rebuilding trust and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Mirwaiz calls dialogue essential for Jammu and Kashmir

Among the Indian signatories are National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and AJUP leader Humayun Kabir.

Supporting the initiative, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said dialogue between India and Pakistan is crucial for peace, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. "We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to restore talks and revive diplomatic and people-to-people ties. Issues between the two countries should be resolved through dialogue," he said.

BJP says terror must end before any talks

Responding to the appeal, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said India remains committed to peace but ruled out dialogue unless Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism.

"We want peace, but we will not tolerate Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the name of peace. Terrorism cannot coexist with meaningful dialogue," Vallabh said, adding that India's position against terrorism has become more decisive than ever.

He also referred to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, saying that "water and blood cannot flow together."

Congress questions timing of peace initiative

Congress MP Manish Tewari also expressed reservations about the proposal, citing Pakistan's long history of sponsoring terrorism against India.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he questioned the rationale for seeking normalisation of ties while cross-border terrorism continues. "The only thing India expects from Pakistan is an end to the export of terror. Until that happens, calls for normalising relations are difficult to understand," Tewari said.

Manoj Jha backs Track II diplomacy

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who is among the signatories, defended the letter and said Track II diplomacy remains an important avenue for reducing tensions between the two neighbours.

He argued that cultural exchanges, literature, music and people-to-people contact should continue alongside official efforts to address difficult issues such as terrorism and water disputes.

What the letter proposes

The letter recommends a series of confidence-building measures, including restoring full diplomatic relations, reappointing High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, resuming regular visa services, reopening communication channels, and strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The signatories argue that decades of hostility have imposed significant social, economic and human costs on both nations.

"India and Pakistan together are home to nearly one-fifth of humanity. The people of both countries deserve a future defined by peace, development, connectivity and cooperation rather than mistrust and confrontation," the letter states, adding that sustained engagement remains the most effective path toward lasting peace in South Asia.