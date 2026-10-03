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India-Pakistan Row: Islamabad summons Indian Diplomat after 2 men shot dead by BSF at Punjab border

Pakistan summoned Indian diplomat to protest killing of 2 men by BSF at Punjab border. BSF says duo were intruders, Pakistan calls them unarmed civilians.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

India-Pakistan Row: Islamabad summons Indian Diplomat after 2 men shot dead by BSF at Punjab border
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Pakistan on Saturday said it has summoned the Indian Chargé d’Affaires to lodge a protest over the alleged killing of two Pakistani men by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border on October 2.

BSF troops on Friday shot dead two suspected intruders along the border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said.

What Pakistan alleged

In a statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry alleged that BSF personnel "resorted to unprovoked lethal force against unarmed civilians."

"Such use of force was wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate, resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. Pakistan categorically rejects any attempt to mischaracterise the deceased as infiltrators," the statement said.

Islamabad described the killings as a "violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life" and called for an "immediate, transparent and credible" probe into the incident. It also sought disciplinary and legal action against those responsible.

"India was further urged to ensure respect for fundamental human rights and international law, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements and established border procedures, exercise maximum restraint," the statement said.

Pakistan claimed the three men were unarmed civilians from Ladhar village who had come a few steps ahead of a border pillar in Kasur district. State media Radio Pakistan identified the deceased as Azmat Rasool and Mohsin Jutt, adding that none of them attempted to cross the border fence.

What BSF and Indian officials said

According to Indian officials, the incident took place around noon on Friday in the Bedian Sector where India and Pakistan share a 553-km long border in Punjab.

Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhikiwind) Atul Soni said three intruders were advancing towards the Indian side, but one later returned to Pakistan. The two others continued moving despite warnings from BSF troops to turn back.

According to a BSF sentry, the two men were provoking the troops and saying they wanted to enter Indian territory, following which the BSF opened fire, Soni said. Senior BSF officers visited the spot after the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened security along the international border in Punjab.

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