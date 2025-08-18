'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday reiterated American President Donald Trump's claims that the United States watches the India-Pakistan situation 'every single day' and has contributed to preventing a nuclear exchange between the two Asian neighbors. Rubio told NBC News that truce agreements are difficult to uphold and can swiftly collapse.  

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 07:35 AM IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday reiterated American President Donald Trump's claims that the United States watches the India-Pakistan situation 'every single day' and has contributed to preventing a nuclear exchange between the two Asian neighbors. Rubio told NBC News that truce agreements are difficult to uphold and can swiftly collapse.  

After suffering heavy damage, India has insisted that the truce negotiated by Islamabad brought an end to the armed conflict with Pakistan in May. However, Pakistan reaffirmed Trump's claim, giving the US leader credit for gaining his attention.

"One of the complications of ceasefires is maintaining them, which is very difficult. Every single day, we are keeping an eye on what is happening between Pakistan and India," Rubio said.

Speaking in the context of the Russia-Ukraine truce deal, he said, "the only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another. And the Russians just haven't agreed to that."

"Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, especially after a three-and-a-half-year war (in Ukraine) like what we're facing now, but I don't think anyone disagrees that the ideal here, what we're aiming for is not some permanent ceasefire. What we're aiming for here is a peace deal so there's not a war now and there's not a war in the future," Rubio added.

Marco Rubio repeats Donald Trump's India-Pak ceasefire boast

Rubio again mentioned the recent Indian-Pakistani conflict, which President Donald Trump has insisted he resolved, once more in a different interview with Fox Business.

"And I think we are very fortunate and blessed and should be thankful to have a President who has made peace and the achievement of peace a priority of his administration. We've seen it in Cambodia and Thailand. We've seen it in India-Pakistan. We've seen it in Rwanda and the DRC. And we're going to continue to pursue any opportunities we can find to bring about peace in the world," Rubio said.

Trump's claim that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan and that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors that America would do a "lot of trade" with them if they ended the conflict has been made approximately 40 times since he announced on social media on May 10 that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington.

In Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that no national leader had requested that India halt Operation Sindoor.  S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, has firmly said that no third party interfered in negotiating a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and that the military action was not related to trade, as Trump has asserted.

On Friday, the day of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump remarked about Delhi's purchases of Russian oil and reiterated several times in a matter of hours that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

"Look at India. Take a look at India and Pakistan. They were shooting down aeroplanes already, and that would have been maybe nuclear. I would have said it was going to go nuclear, and I was able to get it done. Number one is life, and number two is everything else. Wars are very bad, and if you can avoid them, and I seem to have an ability to end them, to get people together, I use the power of the United States," Trump had said.

Instead, Islamabad has been playing along with the United States and claiming credit for the peace agreement with India to win over more people.  Asim Munir, the head of the Pakistan Army, has since made two trips to the United States, during which Washington announced an oil agreement with Islamabad.

