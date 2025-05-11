While US President Donald Trump claimed credit for mediating the ceasefire, it's likely other countries also contributed to easing tensions.

A ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced on Saturday evening, sparking hopes of easing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. The hostilities escalated after India launched missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack last month. While US President Donald Trump claimed credit for mediating the ceasefire, it's likely other countries also contributed to easing tensions. Here are the roles played by various countries in brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

US

The United States played a crucial role in mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire. US President Donald Trump announced the agreement, stating, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE." Trump highlighted the significance of the agreement, congratulating both countries on using "Common Sense and Great Intelligence".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also engaged with senior officials from both nations, contributing to the diplomatic efforts. The US mediation was instrumental in brokering the ceasefire, with the international community urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.

China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, urging New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve their differences through dialogue and achieve a lasting ceasefire. Wang condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which had cross-border links and sparked intense fighting between the two nations. He also spoke to Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, expressing China's concern about the conflict as a neighbour to both countries. Wang emphasised that China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire through consultation, aligning with the fundamental interests of both nations and the international community's aspirations.

Saudi Arabia

Following Operation Sindoor, Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, made an impromptu visit to India and Pakistan. In New Delhi, he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The visit seemed aimed at brokering a ceasefire agreement between the two nations. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had called for peace and an end to hostilities between India and Pakistan. Notably, while Saudi Arabia has strong economic and diplomatic ties with India, it also maintains significant relations with Pakistan as one of its largest lenders, often providing financial support to the country.

UAE, Qatar

The UAE and Qatar, both with friendly relations with India, strongly urged for peace amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. UAE Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for diplomatic talks and restraint to find a peaceful solution. Similarly, Qatar also made a passionate appeal for peace between the two nations.

Iran

Iran stepped in to mediate between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the attack in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing unity against terrorism. He also spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing concern over rising tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi offered mediation, citing historical and cultural ties with both nations. However, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar declined the offer, stating that any attack on India would be met with a fitting response.

Meanwhile, hours after a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, suspected drone attacks were reported in Jammu and Srinagar, prompting authorities to enforce a blackout and activate air defense systems. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan had violated the bilateral understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. The Indian Army is retaliating against these violations, which Misri described as "extremely condemnable" and attributed responsibility to Pakistan.