‘India, Pakistan can gain a lot from mutually beneficial trade’: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

File photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while talking about the future of the country’s ties with neighbouring India, said that trade between the two can be mutually beneficial and can help the economy of Pakistan grow.

While speaking to a media house in an interview, Sharif said that Islamabad is looking to forge partnerships for its geo-economics strategy, especially within the region, which apparently includes New Delhi, as per ANI reports.

The newly-appointed Pakistan PM was responding to a question about trade with India in an interview with Turkish media outlet Anadolu Agency ahead of his three-day visit to the country, Dawn reported. However, Sharif arrived in Turkey for the visit on Tuesday.

During the interview, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is looking to forge partnerships, especially within the region, based on connectivity, as part of the country’s shift from geo-strategy to geo-economics.

"Pakistan and India have a lot to gain from mutually beneficial trade," he said as quoted by Dawn. "We are cognisant of the economic dividends that can be accrued from a healthy trade activity with India," the Prime Minister said further, as quoted by ANI.

It is to be noted that after coming to power in Pakistan in early April, Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his desire for peaceful ties with India and the resolution of all the outstanding issues.

After Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new PM of Pakistan, Indian PM Modi had written to him, congratulating his neighbouring counterpart on the post, and looking forward to good relations with the country, after which Sharif had thanked him.

In his first address to the National Assembly after being sworn in, Sharif had said, "We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved."

The relations between India and Pakistan have been strained due to Uri, Pathankot, and Pulwama terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with New Delhi making it clear that talks and terror cannot go together.

