India opposes Pakistan's move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, asks to vacate PoK? Will Islamabad do it?

India’s MEA has strongly protested Pakistan’s plan to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, calling it an illegally occupied territory.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a strong objection to Pakistan’s reported plans to conduct general elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India described the region as part of its sovereign territory and rejected the move as illegal.

According to the MEA, the Government of India formally conveyed its protest to Islamabad, stating that the proposed elections, scheduled for June 7, 2026, are being planned in territories that India considers unlawfully occupied.

India Reiterates Sovereignty Claim

Reaffirming its long-standing position, India stated that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, are an integral and inseparable part of the country. The ministry emphasised that the region’s accession to India in 1947 was complete, lawful, and irreversible.

The statement also extended this position to Gilgit-Baltistan, asserting that Pakistan has no legitimate authority to conduct political processes in the area.

India further rejected any attempts by Pakistan to alter the status of territories under its control, calling such actions unacceptable and without legal validity.

Call for Withdrawal from Occupied Areas

The MEA urged Pakistan to vacate what it termed illegally occupied Indian territories. It said that any administrative or political changes introduced by Pakistan in these regions would not alter India’s legal stance or ground realities.

Officials maintained that such measures cannot conceal what India describes as Pakistan’s continued unlawful presence in these areas.

Allegations of Rights Violations

In its statement, the ministry also raised concerns about conditions in the region under Pakistan’s control. It is alleged that residents face serious issues including political restrictions, economic exploitation, suppression of freedoms, and broader human rights violations.

India argued that these developments highlight deeper structural concerns in the region that, according to New Delhi, are being ignored by Islamabad.

Ongoing Diplomatic Dispute

The issue once again underscores the long-standing diplomatic tension between the two countries over Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding territories. While Pakistan continues to administer parts of the region, India maintains its claim over the entire erstwhile princely state.

The MEA reiterated that Pakistan’s actions in Gilgit-Baltistan have no legal standing in India’s view and cannot change the disputed status as defined by New Delhi.