WORLD

India on HIGH demand! THESE major countries eager to sign trade deal with India, FTA with EU to be signed soon, while China, Trump eyes for...

India has improved its trade diplomacy with negotiating multiple bilateral deals with UK, US, Australia and now with European Union, the Commerce Ministry said.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

India on HIGH demand! THESE major countries eager to sign trade deal with India, FTA with EU to be signed soon, while China, Trump eyes for...
India has improved its trade diplomacy with negotiating multiple bilateral deals with UK, US, Australia and now with European Union, the Commerce Ministry said. India, in recent times has seen a boost in trade engagements with its global partners.  India has just completed 14th round of negotiations for India-EU FTA, and its economic partnership with US and UK is also progressing well. Negotiations with other key partners like South Korea, Oman, Australia, are also progressing well. India is making efforts to advance the trade ties. 

India-European Union FTA

The Commerce ministry said that the 14th round of negotiations for India-EU FTA, held from October 6 to 10, 2025, in Brussels, covered 12 policy areas and 91 technical sessions. Discussions centred on market access for goods and services, Rules of Origin, Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT). Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said, 'Trade talks are progressing very well. Chances are it may be concluded by December. We are at last leg of negotiations. The toughest things are decided at the end. We are in close range of negotiations.'

"We have not scheduled the next round because we feel there are issues across areas which we need to resolve, and they need to be resolved on a continuous basis. Some officials of Indian team have stayed back in Brussels to carry forward the negotiation on the rules of regions. That is one area a lot of work needs to be done," he said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said earlier this month that there have been "very good discussions" between EU and India in Brussels. EFTA countries include Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. 

Piyush Goyal expressed optimism about the partnership, describing it as a collaboration between the USD 20 trillion European Union of 27 countries and India, the fastest growing large economy in the world.

India-US bilateral talks

India and US bilateral trade engagements are also going on, as US Ambassador-designate during his visit to India India, met with all stakeholders, having productive meetings. Negotiating teams from India are in the US. They are trying to find a win-win solution for both parties. Discussions are ongoing about 45 per cent of India's exports to the US remaining untariffed.

An Indian delegation also made a trip to United States to discuss issues related to the trade agreement with the United States. Five rounds of trade negotiations have taken place between the two countries so far, and the first phase of the trade agreement will be completed in November this year, as per reports.

India-UK economic partnership

India also deepened its economic partnership with the United Kingdom (UK) through a series of high-level interactions. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited India from October 8 to 9, 2025, many senior ministers, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and university leaders accompanied him during his visit. On the sidelines of the visit, a bilateral meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade was held in Mumbai on October 8, where both sides signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) to reset the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

India's Commerce Secretary also met the Director General of the UK Department for Business and Trade, while multiple sectoral roundtables were organised across priority industries. The India-UK CEO Forum, co-chaired by top industry leaders, explored fresh opportunities for investment, innovation, and trade expansion.

With other bilateral partners

  • India-Australia CECA, 11 formal rounds completed, latest held in August 2025.
  • India-Sri Lanka ETCA, 14 rounds held, latest in July 2024.
  • India-Oman: On India-Oman CEPA, negotiations concluded after 5 rounds of talks.
  • India-Peru FTA, 9th round scheduled for November 3-5, 2025 while India-Chile FTA, 3rd round scheduled for October 27-31, 2025.
  • India-Korea CEPA, 11 rounds held so far, with the latest in Seoul in July 2024.

(with ANI Inputs)

 

