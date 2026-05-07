India-New Zealand FTA, UAE pulls out of OPEC and the ‘End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026’

Global tensions rose as Trump warned Iran over peace talks and the UAE exited OPEC.

US-Iran stalemate?

While responding to a 14-point peace proposal submitted by Iran to the US, the US President Donald Trump has said that Iran has ‘not yet paid a big enough price’ and warned that ‘strikes’ against Iran cannot be ruled out if the latter ‘misbehaves’. Iran’s military has issued a warning to the US, that if US forces attempt to enter the Strait of Hormuz, then Iran would be compelled to act. Trump had said that the US would guide ‘stranded’ ships in the Strait of Hormuz via what he dubbed as ‘Project Freedom’.

US has also cleared arm sales -- on May 1 -- to the tune of 8.6 billion to key Middle East allies -- Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

India-New Zealand FTA: Key provisions

India and New Zealand signed an FTA (Free Trade Agreement) on March 27, 2026. The agreement was signed between Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay. The FTA needs to be ratified by New Zealand’s parliament.

The trade deal seeks to push bilateral trade between both countries to $5 billion. Under the FTA, New Zealand has also committed to investing $20 billion over the next fifteen years. Negotiations for the FTA had commenced in March 2025.

Some of the key provisions of the agreement are: First, the duty-free access for 100% of India’s exports to New Zealand from the date the agreement comes into effect. It would be pertinent to point out, that New Zealand currently imposes tariffs of up to 10% on various Indian exports such as ceramics, automobiles, and auto components.

Second, India has also secured access in several service sectors; including IT and IT-enabled services, education, financial services and tourism.

Third, India on its part has offered market access on around 70% of tariff lines, with 54.11% of New Zealand exports gaining duty-free access from day one. India has kept sensitive sectors including dairy products, animal products out of the agreement with the aim of safeguarding farmers and small businesses. Some of New Zealand’s important exports -- including sheep meat, wool and forestry products -- have been provided immediate duty-free access to India. Sea food exports from New Zealand will be phased out gradually – over a period of seven years.

The FTA also seeks to enhance mobility of manpower. The Free Trade Agreement between the two countries will offer 5,000 Temporary Employment Entry visas to Indian professionals. Post study work visas will also be provided to Indian students graduating from New Zealand’s universities. While PhD students will be eligible for four-year post study work visas, STEM students will be eligible for three years and 3 years for students who have pursued bachelor’s degrees.

UAE pulls out of OPEC

The UAE announced that it would pull out of OPEC from May 1, 2026. While commenting on the decision, UAE Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said that this decision had been taken after great consideration.

While making this announcement, UAE in a statement said:

‘..U.A.E. will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions.’

UAE has been opposing oil production quotas being set by OPEC, which have meant that the Gulf nation has not been able to sell the amount of oil it has wanted to. The Gulf nation’s daily oil production is currently estimated at 3 million barrels per day (bpd), which is well below its potential of over 4 million bpd.

Here it would be pertinent to point out, that ties between UAE and its neighbour Saudi Arabia have deteriorated before the US-Iran war began on February 28. Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producer within OPEC.

UAE had also criticised other Gulf and Arab states for not doing enough to protect it from Iranian attacks. India which has been trying to diversify its sources for crude oil, in the aftermath of the West Asia conflict, could purchase more oil from the UAE. UAE is already amongst the top five suppliers of crude oil to India. Given UAE’s geographical location, it would be easier for India to purchase oil from the Gulf nation as opposed to several potential alternatives.

‘End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026’: Key provisions

A new US bill seeks to introduce sweeping changes to the existing H-1B visa programme. The bill was introduced by 35 US lawmakers, led by Eli Crane a Republican lawmaker from the state of Arizona.

Apart from reducing the cap of H-1B visas from 65,000 to 25,000, the bill seeks to put a temporary three-year freeze on H-1B visas, increasing the minimum salary threshold for H-1B applicants to $200,000, the bill seeks to put a ban on H-1B holders from transferring to permanent residency. The bill also recommends abolition of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program – which is a post study work visa for international students. Indian nationals account for 70% of H-1B visas issued by the US. Indian professionals in the US are thus likely to be significantly impacted by changes to existing H-1B visa policies.

The proposal to abolish the OPT would be closely watched by potential Indian students. February 2026 had witnessed a significant drop in Indian students enrolled in US universities as compared to February 2025.

Conclusion.

In conclusion, Trump’s statements in response to Iran’s recent peace proposal and the approval of arms sales to allies in the Middle East has once again sent mixed signals. UAE’s exit from OPEC highlights the significant changes which have taken place in the geopolitical environment of the Gulf. It will have deep economic and geopolitical ramifications. India’s signing of the FTA with New Zealand is important from an economic context, at a time when New Delhi is trying to diversify economic relationships. The FTA also brings good news for Indian professionals and students who are looking beyond western countries. While the ‘End

H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026’ is likely to face opposition, the changing narrative in the US vis-à-vis immigration will make the US less attractive for potential Indian students.