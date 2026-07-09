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India-New Zealand FTA: Kiwis' 57% of exports to have zero tariffs, how will it impact Indian economy?

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon welcomed the proposed India-NZ trade deal ahead of PM Modi's visit, saying 57% of NZ exports to India will be tariff-free from day one. India and NZ resumed FTA talks this year to boost trade in agriculture, tech and services.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

India-New Zealand FTA: Kiwis' 57% of exports to have zero tariffs, how will it impact Indian economy?
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Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to New Zealand, PM Christopher Luxon on Thursday welcomed the proposed India-New Zealand trade agreement, calling it a major boost for the country's exporters.

In a post on X, Luxon said the pact will open new opportunities for New Zealand businesses by cutting tariffs on exports to India."

New Zealand businesses are set to boom with our India Trade Deal. 57% of everything we export to India will be tariff-free from day one," he wrote.

FTA talks resume after long gap

PM Modi is expected to visit New Zealand as part of his upcoming overseas engagements. The proposed trade agreement is likely to feature prominently in bilateral discussions. India and New Zealand resumed negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement earlier this year after a long pause. The goal is to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two nations.

Focus on agriculture, tech and services

Both countries are now looking to expand market access and deepen cooperation across key sectors. Agriculture, technology and services have been identified as priority areas for the new FTA.

How will FTA impact India?

India-New Zealand FTA eliminates tariffs on all 8,284 tariff lines of India's exports, providing tariff-free access for almost all Indian products. Practically, it may be a zero tariff on all Indian products, with only a few exceptions. This may boost the MSME, IT, electronics, solar energy, textiles, leather and engineering goods sectors. The FTA also commits an investment of about $20 billion over five years. 

However, India has liberalised its tariff regime for about 70% of the imports coming from New Zealand, which may push products like wool, timber, fruit, and wine. The analysts have apprehension that New Delhi may have to open its farm sector to the Kiwis, and cheap agricultural products may flood the Indian market.

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