Chinese scientists have reportedly developed a powerful new weapon capable of disabling electricity supply in enemy territories. This weapon, believed to be a graphite bomb, was recently showcased in an animated video shared by China’s state broadcaster CCTV on social media.

The bomb is designed to destroy the electrical infrastructure of targeted areas. According to the video, the weapon is launched from a ground vehicle and releases around 90 small submunitions in the air. These canisters bounce on the ground after landing and then explode, spreading fine, chemically treated carbon filaments.

These filaments are specifically designed to cause short circuits in high-voltage electrical systems. When deployed, they can damage power plants and electrical substations, leading to a complete blackout. CCTV claims the weapon can disable power over an area of more than 10,000 square meters. This can seriously disrupt the enemy's control systems.

Interestingly, while the video did not name the weapon or officially label it as a graphite bomb, its features strongly resemble known graphite-based weapons.

The video also revealed some technical details. The bomb reportedly has a range of 290 kilometers and carries a 490-kilogram warhead, making it effective for targeting military substations and other critical electrical infrastructure.

However, it is unclear at this stage whether the weapon has been officially deployed by the Chinese military. There are very few public reports confirming the presence of graphite bombs in the arsenal of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).