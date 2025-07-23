India makes BIG jump in Passport Power Index, Indians have now access to 59 countries, as position rises from 85 to..., Pakistan's position is...

The Indian passport has taken a giant leap in the new Henley Passport Index 2024. India has jumped eight spots from 85th to 77th position, this is the biggest improvement by any country in the past six months.

The Indian passport has taken a giant leap in the new Henley Passport Index 2024. India has jumped eight spots from 85th to 77th position, this is the biggest improvement by any country in the past six months. Indian now have visa free access to 59 destinations, which means only two more countries have been added to the visa-free destinations for Indian passport holders. Indian now can travel visa-free and visa-on arrival access to some of the popular destinations, including Malaysia, Indonesia. Maldives, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Macau and Myanmar.

Who tops the list?

Singapore holds the world's ost powerful passport, offering isa-free access to 193 countries. Then comes Japan and Souyh Korea with access to 190 destinations. Then follows, several European countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain, offering visa-free access to 189 destinations. Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands also closely follow. India's neighbour takes 96th positions. However, Afghanistan ranks the lowest with only access to 25 visa-free destinations.

UK, US slips down their positions

Indian climbs up, but UK, US slips down their position, UK is now at 6th place, offering visa-free access to 186 destinations, then US drops to 19th position, with access to 182 countries. Saudi Arabia, UAE, China along with India are rising up on this list. This is a major win for India, as compared to last year, when it dropped five spots in the ranking. China has climbed from 94th in 2015 to 60th in 2025. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also jumped 34 spots in a decade, now ranking 8th globally.