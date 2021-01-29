India, Japan review infra projects at Fifth Act East Forum meet

India and Japan reviewed a number of infrastructural projects that are being assisted by Tokyo at the 5th Joint Meeting of the two countries at the Act East Forum (AEF) on Thursday (January 28). The forum, which came into existence in 2017, is co-chaired by Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and the Japanese envoy to India, Suzuki Satoshi.

In the meeting, the two countries covered such areas as road connectivity, health (including water and sanitation), forest conservation, and people-to-people exchanges for further collaborations.

A release from the Japanese embassy said, "Japan attaches a great importance to the cooperation for the development of India’s North East, anchored by its historical ties, trust, and friendship."

The release further said that Tokyo was "proud to have been a partner with the people of North East in their aspirations for a better and sustainable future."

The India-Japan Act East Forum has become a platform under which India’s 'Act East Policy' and Japan’s vision for a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' converge.

During the meet, FS Shringla said, "The AEF has proved to be an effective platform to facilitate connectivity and developmental projects and coordinate their implementation. I am happy to note that all stakeholders are constructively engaging together to achieve the objectives of the forum as set out by our leaders."

During the meet, the Indian side called for further momentum for the smart city project in Kohima, JIT Nagarbera, and specifically in three healthcare projects — the establishment of 4000 bedded teaching hospital in Kohima, super-specialty cancer and research center in Mizoram, and strengthening of the health system and excellence of medical education in Assam.

Both sides have agreed to finalize work on the SDINE or the India-Japan initiative for sustainable development of the northeast region of India and this is expected to be taken up during the next India-Japan annual summit at the level of the prime ministers.

Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) stands at over Rs 1600 crore in India's northeast. The projects are being carried out in seven north-eastern states — Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland. The projects include Guwahati's sewerage projects and Sikkim's major district roads projects.