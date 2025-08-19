India, Japan, China, Germany, France, countries adopting hydrogen trains for...

Hydrogen-powered trains are transforming the future of transport with zero emissions. Instead of smoke, they release only water, making them eco-friendly. Many countries are adopting or testing this green technology to promote sustainable and cleaner travel worldwide.

Hydrogen trains are emerging as the future of eco-friendly travel. They produce only water instead of harmful smoke, making them a clean alternative. Several countries have already begun running or testing them successfully. Here is a look at five countries around the world that have adopted or are testing this green technology.

Germany

Germany became the first country to launch a hydrogen-powered passenger train. The Coradia iLint, made by Alstom, started running in 2018 and showed that eco-friendly trains are both practical and dependable. Today, Germany is adding more routes, cutting carbon emissions and proving clean travel works.

France

France is home to Alstom, the company that created Germany’s Coradia iLint. Now, France is investing in its hydrogen fleet, with orders and pilot projects already underway. Supported by strong government policies, hydrogen trains are expected to become a key part of France’s decarbonisation strategy, reducing its dependence on diesel locomotives in the coming years.

Japan

Japan has been a leader in hydrogen technology and is now moving ahead in railways, too. The country built the HYBARI train, which runs on both fuel cells and batteries. Japan is also planning to add hydrogen trains to city and regional routes and is researching how to make high-speed hydrogen trains soon.

China

China is moving fast in hydrogen train technology. It has already built powerful engines with over 1,200 horsepower that can run on different terrains. Unlike other countries, China is also testing hydrogen trains for freight, planning to use them for both passengers and cargo. With big pilot projects, China is set to grow its green rail network quickly.

India

India is preparing to launch its first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. This will make India the fifth country in the world to introduce such trains. Indian Railways also plans to run 35 more hydrogen trains under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” project, mainly on scenic and hill routes. This move is a big step towards eco-friendly travel in the country.

