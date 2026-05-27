India issues big warning to Pakistan in UNSC, says Islamabad has to 'face consequences' for cross-border terror sponsorship

India's Permanent Ambassador the the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish on Tuesday delivered a sharp rebuttal against Pakistan's continued acts of cross-border aggression against India at the UN Security Council and noted that Islamabad will have to face consequences to its sponsorship of terrorism.

India's Permanent Ambassador the the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish on Tuesday delivered a sharp rebuttal against Pakistan's continued acts of cross-border aggression against India at the UN Security Council and noted that Islamabad will have to face consequences to its sponsorship of terrorism.

He made the remarks while speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate on 'Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN and Charter and Strengthening the UN-centred International System'.

Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, highlighted how Pakistan has been unabatedly continuing to harbour and harnessing malevolent forces of terrorism, cross-border terrorism and violent radicalism against India--and that India has every right to defend itself from such cross-border terrorism.

"Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan's harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation."

He strongly slammed Pakistan's policy of 'bleeding India with a thousand cuts', bringing it to attention how it exposes the hollow commitment of Islamabad to the UN Charter. "Pakistan, by waging several wars and inflicting unprovoked aggression against India and through its continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, has violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence. The use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and its doctrine of "bleeding India by a thousand cuts" exposes its hollow rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter."

He reiterated the call for Pakistan to irrevocably end its support to all forms of terrorism. The remarks by Ambassador Parvathaneni came after a recently issued baseless and unwarranted remark made by Pakistan on Tuesday.

India rejects China-Pakistan J&K Reference

India on Tuesday strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, stating that "Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts" of the country, and no other country has the locus standi to comment on the same.

Responding to media queries on the references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties.

"India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan. India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," he said.

He said India rejects any moves by other countries to reinforce Pakistan's illegal occupation of territories concerning CPEC, impinging on India's territorial integrity."As regards the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, some of which are in India's sovereign territory, we resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaiswal said.

"This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times," he added. The Ambassador highlighted at the UNSC Debate how Independent India began its life battling with cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession.

(ANI Inputs)