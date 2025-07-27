India issues BIG statement on Thailand-Cambodia border tension escalations, says 'India has...'

Amid the border tensions escalation between Thailand and Cambodia, India on Saturday said that it was closely monitoring the situation following border clashes. India has urged both nations to cease hostilities .

Amid the border tensions escalation between Thailand and Cambodia, India on Saturday said that it was closely monitoring the situation following border clashes. India has urged both nations to cease hostilities and has advised its nationals to avoid border areas and stay in touch for assistance. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a statement today said that India hopes both sides- Thailand and Cambodia- will take measures for cessation of hostilities. Jaiswal also shared helpline numbers for Indians in both countries.

"We are closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand. India has close and friendly relations with both countries and hopes that both sides will take measures for a cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation. Indian travellers in the region may contact our respective Embassies in the two countries for any assistance. Embassy of India in Bangkok, Thailand. Helpline : + 66 61 881 9218 (WhatsApp calls also). Embassy of India in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Helpline: +855 92 881 676 (for WhatsApp calls also)."

Travel advisory issued by Embassy of Indian in Thailand, Cambodia

Earlier in the day, the Embassy of India in Cambodia issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals, advising them to avoid travelling to border areas due to the ongoing clashes on the Thailand-Cambodia border.

In an official advisory message, it said, "In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas."

The Embassy also said that in case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Thailand issued an advisory on Friday, following clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border, urging Indian nationals to avoid travel to seven provinces in Thailand.

The Mission advised travellers to check for updates from Thai official sources such as TAT Newsroom, the official online newsroom of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The deadly conflict on the Thai-Cambodian border pits a longtime United States ally with decades of experience against a relatively young armed force with close ties to China. The two countries are fighting over territory disputed since colonial power France drew the border between them more than a century ago, CNN reported.

(inputs ANI)