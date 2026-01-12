India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?
WORLD
India is set to become a full member of the United States-led strategic group Pax Silica, with a formal invitation expected in February, the US' ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday during his visit to capital New Delhi. The move is aimed at strengthening multinational cooperation in key areas such as critical minerals, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI) to create a safe and robust global silicon and technology ecosystem.
Pax Silica, a programme initiated by the US State Department, is mainly focused on AI and supply chain security. Its objective is to bring together allies and trusted partners to work on secure as well as reliable technology and economic systems. The grouping covers all steps in the technology supply chain, from energy and critical minerals to high-tech manufacturing and AI models. The long-term aim of the group is to bring together countries that are leaders in tech industries so they can unlock the full economic potential of AI and benefit from the emerging AI-driven economy. The inaugural Pax Silica summit included Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom (UK), Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia, with additional participation from Taiwan, the European Union, Canada, and the OECD grouping.
A key goal of Pax Silica is to reduce coercive dependencies. This means that nations should not rely too heavily on a particular country for materials, tech or products so that they can avoid being pressured or manipulated in global trade. It further aims to ensure that advanced technologies are safe from theft or misuse. The Pax Silica Declaration reads: "We recognize that the technological revolution in AI is accelerating, increasingly reorganizing the world economy, and reshaping global supply chains."