Several important developments have taken place in the run-up to the BRICS Summit to be held in Rio De Janeiro (July 6-7, 2025). Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the BRICS Summit. This is the first time, since taking over as China’s President, that Xi Jinping will not be attending the summit. China has clarified that the main reason for Xi not attending the summit is scheduling.

India and BRICS in recent years

PM Narendra Modi will be attending the Summit. Despite the strains between India and China in recent years, India has been cautiously optimistic vis-à-vis the BRICS organisation. India while vocally supporting the need for economic concerns of Global South countries to be addressed, has rejected the proposal of a BRICS Common currency. New Delhi has also categorically stated that it does not seek to undermine the US Dollar.

During the Kazan Summit (2024) held in Russia, PM Modi had underscored the importance of the organisation in promoting cooperation on issues pertaining to the Global South. New Delhi has also welcomed the expansion of the BRICS grouping.

India-Iran ties

India shares a cordial relationship with one of the latest entrants into BRICS – Iran. Iran had entered BRICS in January 2024 as a full member (India had welcomed Iran’s entry into BRICS).

The Modi government’s stance during the Iran-Israel conflict was questioned, especially by India’s opposition parties and critics of the government, for being neutral at the risk of harming traditionally robust ties with Iran. After abstaining from a UNGA resolution against a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, India also distanced itself from a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which criticised the Israeli strikes on Iran and condemned Israel.

India-Iran engagement and the importance of the bilateral relationship

On June 22, 2025 PM Modi had spoken to Iranian President to “de-escalate”. During the conversation, PM Modi also thanked the Iranian President for assisting in safe evacuation of Indian nationals during the Iran-Israel conflict. India had evacuated Indian nationals in Iran via Operation Sindhu.

Significantly, India along with other BRICS members supported a statement criticising the attack against Iran. Said the statement:

“We express grave concern over the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and

The Charter of the United Nations, and the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East”

On June 27, 2025, S Jaishankar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister. While commenting on the conversation, Jaishankar in a post said:

“Spoke to FM @araghchi of Iran this afternoon. Appreciate his sharing Iran's perspective and thinking in the current complex situation,"

It would be pertinent to point out, that the Iranian embassy in India, thanked India’s political parties, Members of Parliament, civil society groups, academics and others who stood “firmly” with Iran during the recent conflict.

India-Iran ties: The regional connectivity dimension

Iran has grown closer to China in recent years, due to its strained ties with the US and the West. Apart from cultural and historical linkages, India also shares an important economic and strategic relationship with Iran. India has invested significantly in Phase 1 of the Chabahar Port project and has signed a 10-year agreement for the operation of the Port (it will manage the Shahid Behesti Terminal and help in its development). The project is important, since it links India with Afghanistan and Central Asia. An agreement for trilateral connectivity between India, Afghanistan and Iran was first signed during PM Modi’s Iran visit in 2016. The Taliban dispensation in Afghanistan has also shown interest in the Chabahar Project.

Need for India and Iran to find common ground on multilateral platforms

India has also welcomed the inclusion of Iran into BRICS as has been mentioned earlier. Given the strategic importance of Iran for India, it is important for New Delhi to follow a pragmatic and balanced policy vis-à-vis Iran which keeps in mind India’s interests. Some recent statements suggest that the US President, Donald Trump, is likely to relax some sanctions vis-à-vis Iran. It is also important for India and Iran to work more closely on multilateral platforms including BRICS and find common ground wherever possible. While convergence on all issues may not be possible between Iran and India, and should not be expected, both countries share a lot of common interests.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while all eyes are on the upcoming BRICS Summit, the India-Iran relationship is important from several dimensions. India’s support for the BRICS statement condemning the military strikes on Iran is important. It remains to be seen as to what stance India is likely to take during the Summit regarding the recent conflict and other complex geopolitical issues.