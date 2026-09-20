India gets the floor at UNGA: S Jaishankar to lead delegation on Sept 26

S Jaishankar will take the UNGA floor on September 26, leading India’s delegation as global leaders gather in New York for the 81st session. Know more about it.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to represent India at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and will address the high-level General Debate on September 26. He will lead the Indian delegation for the High Level Week in New York. The Ministry of External Affairs shared the news on Sunday in an official press release. As per the release, Dr S Jaishankar will also be attending several plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

The UN General Debate of the 81st UNGA will be held at the UN Headquarters from September 22 to 28, where heads of nations will present their countries' positions on major global issues. The theme of the 81st UN General Assembly is 'Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all'.

When will S Jaishankar address UNGA?

Jaishankar is scheduled to take the floor at UNGA on September 26 during the General Debate, and his address will be part of India's participation in the high-level meet.

Apart from the General Debate, his schedule includes a series of bilateral and plurilateral engagements, and these meetings will give New Delhi an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest with other nations.

When did India last get the floor at UNGA?

India's previous address in the UNGA's General Debate came at the 80th Session in 2025 when Jaishankar represented the country at the podium. During his speech, India's Minister of External Affairs spoke about the country's position on major global developments.

What is the theme of the 81st UNGA?

The theme of the 81st UNGA is 'Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all', which focuses on rebuilding confidence in multilateral institutions.