India faces UN flak for crackdown on protesters, SIR questioned

UN-appointed experts have raised concerns over the handling of protests in India, citing alleged excessive force, mass detentions, restrictions on assembly and reports of gender-based abuse amid demonstrations over the SIR electoral roll revision.

UN-appointed human rights experts have criticised the Indian authorities over their handling of recent protests, alleging excessive restrictions on peaceful assemblies, arbitrary detentions and the use of force against demonstrators.

“This crackdown reflects a broader, troubling pattern,” the experts said in a statement issued in Geneva on Tuesday. “We have repeatedly alerted the Indian authorities to undue restrictions on peaceful assembly, excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and the targeting of student activists, amongst others.”

There was no immediate response from the Indian government or authorities at the time of filing the report.

The latest statement comes as protests that initially focused on government decisions related to the education system have expanded into a wider challenge to the Union government. The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has emerged as the latest point of contention.

SIR becomes major focus of protests

The experts said the SIR exercise affects around 130 million people, or 13 crore, describing the figure as roughly equivalent to Mexico's population.

According to the statement, those affected reportedly include people from Muslim, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The protests gained momentum in late September following reports that two deputies of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had raised concerns internally about the exercise.

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups have demanded Kumar's resignation and called for the SIR process to be stopped. Protesters have described the latest phase of their campaign as “Season 2”.

The BJP-led central government and the Election Commission have rejected allegations of manipulation of electoral rolls. The BJP has defended the revision as an exercise aimed at cleaning up voter lists.

Opposition parties and some independent analysts have alleged that Muslims have been disproportionately affected. However, researchers have pointed out that religion-wise data has not been published, meaning such estimates are based on analysis of names.

Experts cite thousands of detentions

The UN experts said more than 7,000 youths, journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders and political party members were recently detained in Delhi and taken to detention centres outside the city.

They alleged that phones were seized and protest-related material was deleted in some cases. Most of those detained, including protest leaders, were released within 24 hours, according to the statement.

The figure is significantly higher than the more than 2,000 detentions reportedly carried out by Delhi Police on October 10, when large parts of central Delhi were placed under restrictions. Most of those detained that day were released later the same night.

The statement did not clarify whether the figure of more than 7,000 included detentions across several days or covered a longer period.

“Despite the non-violent nature of the assemblies, law enforcement agencies have reportedly deployed force against unarmed students, including lathi charges and have prevented thousands from joining the protests,” the experts said.

Concerns over alleged gender-based abuse

The panel also expressed concern over reports of sexual violence and other forms of gender-based abuse during the protests and subsequent detentions. It called for authorities to consider the specific impact of restrictions on women and examine allegations of reprisals against women protesters.

The experts also raised concerns about the use of legal and administrative measures to restrict demonstrations.

Section 163 BNSS comes under scrutiny

The experts referred to the use of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows authorities to issue orders restricting gatherings in certain circumstances.

They said the provision had reportedly been used to impose broad restrictions on gatherings, suspend public transport and disrupt internet access.

Delhi Police had used the provision to prohibit gatherings of five or more people in parts of the capital on October 10.

“These actions violate India’s core international legal obligations, including the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, liberty, security of the person, and the right to defend human rights,” the experts said.

They added that restrictions on peaceful assembly must have a legal basis, serve a legitimate purpose and be necessary and proportionate.

UN experts seek investigation into police conduct

The panel called for an immediate end to what it described as excessive use of force and blanket restrictions on assemblies.

“We call on the authorities to immediately cease the use of excessive force, rescind blanket assembly bans, and refrain from the misuse of digital surveillance, including through biometrics, and internet disruptions,” it said.

The experts also demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the conduct of police and affiliated forces. They said such an investigation should establish accountability and provide justice and reparations to victims where violations are found.

India has rejected international criticism

The statement comes amid growing international scrutiny of the protests. Earlier this month, India's Ministry of External Affairs criticised a UN statement on the demonstrations, describing it as selective and an “unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India”.

The UN human rights office has also previously called for the release of people it described as having been arbitrarily detained. Meanwhile, opposition parties marched towards the Supreme Court on October 12 while demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

With protest groups saying they will continue their campaign until changes are made to the electoral system, tensions between protesters and authorities remain. “The Government must guarantee non-recurrence and uphold the democratic right of students and others to assemble and express grievances,” the experts said.