India faces potential 100% US tariff over Russian oil as House advances sanctions bill; why it matters?

India has been named in a US House amendment that could make it eligible for tariffs of up to 100% over Russian oil purchases if the sanctions bill becomes law.

India has been explicitly named in a US House amendment for potential 100% tariffs on Russian oil purchases. The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a Russia sanctions bill that could authorise President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil. But this is a proposed authority, not a tariff currently imposed on India.

India named in proposed 100% tariff amendment

The bill, the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was passed by the US Senate by 86-11 last month and is now before the House. The House Rules Committee has advanced the legislation for consideration. An amendment introduced by Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer proposes to explicitly name 10 countries as eligible for duties of up to 100 per cent under the bill's secondary tariff provisions.

The countries are China, India, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. The amendment would not itself impose a 100 per cent tariff on India. Instead, it would specifically identify India as a country eligible for such duties if the legislation is enacted and the President exercises the authority provided under the bill.

The Senate-passed version of the legislation did not specifically name countries. Instead, it referred to the five largest importers of oil and gas by volume. The legislation seeks to impose sanctions on Russian leadership, its energy sector and vessels involved in sanctions evasion, while giving the US President authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major purchasers of Russian energy.

Another amendment, moved by Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks and several co-sponsors, seeks to remove the provision granting the President broad secondary tariff authority.

The House has only a limited number of working days remaining before an early recess ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Why this matters to India?

India is a major buyer of Russian crude, so the proposed provision creates a potential new US trade risk for Indian exports to the US if the tariff authority is ultimately enacted and exercised. Russian oil accounted for about 33.3% of India’s crude imports in 2025, although the share fell during early 2026 as India reduced purchases. If the tariff authority is ultimately enacted and used against India, the measure could make Indian products significantly more expensive in the US market, affecting exporters and potentially reducing their competitiveness. India already has substantial trade exposure to the US; its goods exports to the US reached $42.79 billion in August 2026, according to Reuters.

The issue comes after Washington and New Delhi reached a February 2026 trade arrangement that reduced US tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, with India agreeing to halt Russian oil purchases. However, the 100% tariff is not a certainty yet. The House has not passed the bill; competing amendments seek to remove the broad tariff authority, and the final treatment of India will depend on the House vote, subsequent legislative action and whether the President exercises the authority.

(With inputs from ANI)