India expresses 'deep concern' over Myanmar coup, urges upholding of democratic process

The Ministry of External Affairs on Febraury 1 expressed deep concern about the military coup in Myanmar. A statement from the MEA said that the rule of law and the democratic process in the neighbouring country must be upheld.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," said a statement of the MEA.

Reacting to the situation in Myanmar, the United States (US) had earlier said that it was alarmed by the reports of its military undermining the democratic transition in the country. A spokesperson of the White House said that US President Joe Biden was briefed about the situation by the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.

A statement from the White House showed alarm at the arrest of the elected counselor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other leaders of the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) in Myanmar and said that it would take steps against those responsible if these steps were not reserved.

The statement from the White House comes hours after the reports emerged that the country's military detained Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, and other senior officials in Myanmar.

"The US is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including arrest of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma. President Biden has been briefed by NSA," said the statement.

The White House statement urged the military and all other parties to follow democratic norms and the rule of law, urging the military to release all those detained.

"We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma's democratic institutions and in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today," the statement added.

"The US opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition and will take action against those responsible if these steps aren't reversed. We're monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma," said the statement.