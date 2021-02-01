India expresses 'deep concern' over Myanmar coup, urges upholding of democratic process

Headlines

'Dystopian delight': Ganapath teaser sets the internet on fire, backed by Pooja Entertainment

Punjab doctors find nuts, wires, earphones, safety pin inside man's stomach, details inside

7 best sites to buy Facebook likes instantly, real and cheap

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff plays flying-kicking messiah in dystopian sci-fi film set in 2070, VFX impresses fans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Dystopian delight': Ganapath teaser sets the internet on fire, backed by Pooja Entertainment

Punjab doctors find nuts, wires, earphones, safety pin inside man's stomach, details inside

7 best sites to buy Facebook likes instantly, real and cheap

7 Zodiac sings who are perfect husband material

8 most expensive trains in the world

10 Dog breeds that can kill human

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff plays flying-kicking messiah in dystopian sci-fi film set in 2070, VFX impresses fans

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s film opens well, earns Rs 7.5 crore

HomeWorld

World

India expresses 'deep concern' over Myanmar coup, urges upholding of democratic process

A White House statement said that Washington opposed any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 10:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ministry of External Affairs on Febraury 1 expressed deep concern about the military coup in Myanmar. A statement from the MEA said that the rule of law and the democratic process in the neighbouring country must be upheld.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," said a statement of the MEA.

Reacting to the situation in Myanmar, the United States (US) had earlier said that it was alarmed by the reports of its military undermining the democratic transition in the country. A spokesperson of the White House said that US President Joe Biden was briefed about the situation by the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.

A statement from the White House showed alarm at the arrest of the elected counselor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other leaders of the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) in Myanmar and said that it would take steps against those responsible if these steps were not reserved.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, in a statement, said that Washington opposed any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition.

The statement from the White House comes hours after the reports emerged that the country's military detained Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, and other senior officials in Myanmar.

"The US is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including arrest of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma. President Biden has been briefed by NSA," said the statement.

The White House statement urged the military and all other parties to follow democratic norms and the rule of law, urging the military to release all those detained.

"We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma's democratic institutions and in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today," the statement added.

It said that the US opposed all attempts to alter the result of elections recently.

"The US opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition and will take action against those responsible if these steps aren't reversed. We're monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma," said the statement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IED blast : 1 CRPF personnel dead, 1 injured in Jharkhand's Singhbhum

SMM OWL SMM Panel: A game changer in social media marketing

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 dates announced: Bank offers revealed, Apple iPhone 14 price to be…

ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on October 3, MP claims day coincides with party rally

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan pen heartfelt note on Uyir, Ulag's first birthday, reveal twin faces, photos go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE