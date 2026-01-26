FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026

Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here

Karan Johar celebrates Border 2's success, declares Bollywood is 'here to stay', shuts down haters: 'All Dhurandhars will cross Borders'

Rajasthan: Police seize 10000 kg of explosive material, detonators ahead of Republic Day; probe underway

Happy Republic Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and quotes to share

Republic Day 2026: Why is India's R-Day celebrated on January 26th?

Republic Day Parade 2026: When and were to watch live, check full schedule, tickets availability

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard

Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026

Delhi government announces special remission to over 2000 prisoners

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeWorld

WORLD

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

The initial reduction would apply to a limited number of vehicles imported from the 27-member bloc, provided their declared import value exceeds approximately Rs 16.3 lakh.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 08:53 AM IST

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is set to significantly reduce import duties on cars from the European Union as part of a long-awaited free trade agreement that could be finalized as early as Tuesday, according to sources cited by Reuters. The proposed deal is expected to lower peak import tariffs on EU-made cars to 40% from the current maximum of 110%, marking a substantial opening of India's heavily protected automobile market.

Details of the proposed deal

The initial reduction would apply to a limited number of vehicles imported from the 27-member bloc, provided their declared import value exceeds approximately Rs 16.3 lakh ($17,739). Over time, duties on these cars could be further reduced to as low as 10%. This move would represent a major concession as trade negotiations between India and the EU approach their conclusion.

The phased reduction in tariffs would significantly improve access to the Indian market for European automakers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, which have long pushed for lower import barriers.

Implications for the auto industry

India currently imposes some of the highest import duties in the world on fully built passenger vehicles, a policy designed to shield domestic manufacturers and promote local production. Any meaningful reduction is therefore expected to have wide-ranging implications for the auto industry, bilateral trade flows, and future investment between India and the EU. The development coincides with a four-day visit to India by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aimed at advancing a broader reset in India-EU relations.

Meanwhile, Von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are in the country as chief guests for Republic Day celebrations and are scheduled to hold summit-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. India and the EU are expected to announce the conclusion of the long-pending free trade agreement, alongside a strategic defence partnership and a framework to ease the mobility of Indian professionals to Europe.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard
Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026
Delhi government announces special remission to over 2000 prisoners
Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'
Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan
Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here
Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement