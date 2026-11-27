India and the EU will sign their landmark FTA on December 16. Here's when it takes effect, how tariffs will change and what it means for Indian exporters and consumers.

India-EU FTA Explained: When will it be signed, what gets cheaper and how it benefits India (Source: ANI)

India and the European Union are set to formally sign their landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on December 16 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels, EU Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet said on Friday. The agreement, expected to come into force in the first half of 2027, aims to significantly boost trade by reducing or eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods and services.

The deal is expected to provide zero-duty access to European markets for 99 per cent of India's trade volume, offering a major boost to Indian exporters. For Indian consumers, one of the most immediate changes could be a reduction in the cost of European wine, with import duties set to be halved once the agreement takes effect.

When will the India-EU FTA come into force?

Speaking to ANI, Paquet said negotiations have been completed and the agreement is ready for signature. Following the December 16 signing, the European Parliament will scrutinise the pact and grant its approval before implementation.

The ambassador said the European Parliament is expected to pursue an ambitious timeline, with the agreement likely to become operational in the first half of 2027, potentially early in the year.

What becomes cheaper under the India-EU trade deal?

The agreement will substantially reduce tariffs on both sides, benefiting exporters, businesses and consumers. According to Paquet, more than 80 per cent of tariff lines will see steep duty reductions, with several becoming duty-free immediately after the agreement enters into force. India will receive fully liberalised tariff access for 99 per cent of its exports to the European Union by trade volume.

Indian exporters, particularly in textiles, food and other high-value products, are expected to benefit from improved access to European markets.

For European products entering India, wine is among the most prominent categories. Import duties on European wine will fall from 150 per cent to 75 per cent when the agreement takes effect. This could make European wines more affordable for Indian consumers.

How will businesses and services benefit?

The FTA also covers services and professional mobility. Indian companies will find it easier to send workers to Europe for short-term assignments, including IT-related services. European companies will also gain improved access to India's services market, including insurance and financing.

The agreement could strengthen supply chains, encourage investment and expand business opportunities between the two economies.

Bilateral trade in goods between India and the EU stood at 118 billion euros in 2025. Paquet said free trade agreements typically help trade grow at least twice as fast compared with countries without such arrangements.

What about the Investment Protection Agreement?

Alongside the FTA, India and the EU are negotiating a separate Investment Protection Agreement. Paquet urged both sides to resolve the remaining differences before Modi's December 16 visit, saying its announcement would send a strong signal to investors.

The agreement is intended to provide greater confidence and protection to businesses investing across the two markets.

(With inputs from ANI)