India dominates Maldivian politics? Opposition warns President Muizzu against closer ties with Pakistan

Maldives President Muizzu's first Pakistan visit in 11 years with 20 MoUs including defence has triggered opposition warnings of hurting India ties.

Maldives President Muizzu's three-day visit to Pakistan, the first in 11 years, has sparked a row at home over security ties with Islamabad possibly hurting ties with India. The Oct 20-22 visit marked 60 years of ties and saw 20 MoUs in defence, maritime security and other sectors.

Opposition warns of security

Former President Mohamed Nasheed, MDP chairperson, said on October 25 in Addu City that Muizzu had "recklessly" drawn Maldives into India-Pakistan disputes. "If India feels their security is being compromised, it will have very bitter repercussions for the Maldives," Nasheed said, according to Sun Online. Former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid accused Muizzu of moving "anti-India" again, saying he is trying to make India an issue ahead of the 2028 election. Former President Abdulla Yameen questioned the honorary doctorate conferred on Muizzu by International Islamic University Islamabad.

While collaboration with Pakistan in non-security areas is beneficial, defence gestures might be viewed as strategic alignment, according to former defence minister Mariya Ahmed Didi's article in Adhadhu. According to her, the Maldives cannot afford a crisis because it relies on imports and tourism.

Deals and Kashmir mention

Muizzu met Field Marshal Asim Munir, the head of the army, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In two years, the trade aim will rise from $13 million to $200 million. Pakistan discussed its stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, which India had put on hold following the Pahalgam attack and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Muizzu urged the resurrection of SAARC, which was last convened in 2014, although he did not support it.

Also read: Will Pakistan's minister visit Delhi? India invites Islamabad first time after Operation Sindoor

India monitoring

On October 24, Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesman for the MEA, stated: "We are keenly monitoring these developments and will take any necessary steps if required."Indian military soldiers were replaced in May 2024 after Muizzu won in 2023 on the platform of "India Out." Later, when PM Modi visited Male in July 2025, relations were restored.