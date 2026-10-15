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Pakistan Shamed Again: India seeks UN probe into PoJK killings, slams OHCHR for its 'double standards'

India at UNGA Third Committee demands OHCHR report on PoJK killings by Pakistani security forces, due process for Awami Action Committee leaders and lifting of internet ban; calls out double standards.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

Pakistan Shamed Again: India seeks UN probe into PoJK killings, slams OHCHR for its 'double standards'
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India on Wednesday called for "impartial investigations" into killings carried out by Pakistani security forces during protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), urging OHCHR to address situation amid escalating unrest.

Anuj Swarup, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to UN in New York, made call while delivering India's statement at 81st Session of UN General Assembly Third Committee.

Mission said statement highlighted India's constructive engagement as member of Human Rights Council and cautioned against "selectivity and double standards of OHCHR."

India seeks report on PoJK killings, detained leaders, internet ban

India called for an OHCHR report on Pakistan addressing "impartial investigations into killings by its security forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir", due process for detained Awami Action Committee leaders, and lifting of restrictions on internet access.

It also urged Pakistan to reflect on how human rights were being trampled in large parts of country, particularly in regions under its illegal occupation.

Unrest in PoJK amid Awami Action Committee protests

Statement comes amid intensifying unrest in PoJK, where Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has been leading protests over demands and handling of demonstrations.

Committee announced indefinite shutdown and wheel-jam strike, opposing the installation of political leadership without mandate. Tensions rose amid reports of clashes, injuries and indiscriminate firing in Rawalakot.

Last month JKJAAC accused Pakistan govt of creating conditions in PoJK similar to those in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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