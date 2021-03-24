India critical for international consensus on Afghan peace process: Afghan FM

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, who is on a 3-day visit to New Delhi, has described India's role as "critical" when it comes to the Afghan Peace Process. Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Atmar said that India's role is critical to regional and international consensus.

Lauding India's initiative on Chabahar port, Atmar said it "is going to be a key enabler of regional connectivity". India has provided 4 cranes for the Chabahar port to Iran this year and sees the port as key to its connectivity to Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond.

He also spoke on the US proposal for Afghan peace talks under UN umbrella, cross border terror issue and Afghan President Ghani's proposal for elections.

Question: How do you see your India visit? How do you see India as a partner with Afghanistan?

Mohammad Haneef Atmar: India is very well respected throughout Afghanistan. Now that Afghanistan is striving for peace, India is a key partner to work with. I am here to work with my Indian colleagues on sustaining regional consensus in its support of the Afghan peace process

Question: How do you see New Delhi's role in the Afghan peace process?

Mohammad Haneef Atmar: New Delhi has a critical role in bringing regional and our international partners together. India's role is critical to regional and international consensus.

Question: How do you see the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan? Will Pakistan change its policy?

Mohammad Haneef Atmar: We have been working with Pakistan and with all our regional partners. We have demonstrated quite seriously and provided evidence that terrorism in the region is the common enemy. Terrorism will affect everybody. It's a common enemy to all. It's strong a basis for us all to work together. I hope that recent efforts made by Pakistan in support of the Afghan peace process will lead to a result and that would end terrorism

Question: There were reports of the Afghan president perhaps giving a proposal for election if the Taliban agrees to the vision. Can you share the details?

Mohammad Haneef Atmar: President has already made his intention publicly stated. He said that if the Taliban agreed to a political settlement that is consistent with Afghan aspiration and if the Taliban agree to hold the election, the President will be willing to hold an early Presidential election for inclusivity. A free and fair election is a means of allowing the Afghan people to determine their future.

Question: How do u see a proposal by Americans when it comes to UN-led initiative for the peace process in which India has also been named, is it a welcoming thing in Kabul?

Mohammad Haneef Atmar: We support all regional and international initiatives in support of the Afghan peace process. Especially, if these initiatives remain faithful to a key principle that has been universally agreed that the Afghan peace process and outcome of the process is acceptable to Afghan people

Question: How do you see Chabahar Project connecting India to Afghanistan and the wider Central Asian region?

Mohammad Haneef Atmar: Chabahar is going to be a key enabler of regional connectivity. We believe India has invested with good intention. We are hoping for investment in railway particularly connecting Chabahar to Afghanistan, Afghanistan to Central Asia and it will be the next step to make that regional connectivity real.