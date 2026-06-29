India condemns Pakistan's deadly airstrikes on Afghanistan: 'Futile attempt to externalise internal failures'

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the attack reflects Pakistan's "persistent pattern of reckless behaviour" and accused Islamabad of attempting to shift attention from its internal failings.

India on Monday condemned Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, calling the action a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the attack reflects Pakistan's "persistent pattern of reckless behaviour" and accused Islamabad of attempting to shift attention from its internal failings. "This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability," the MEA said.

The MEA further stated that the incident is indicative of a broader pattern of conduct by Pakistan. "It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalize internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the statement said. India also conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the airstrikes. "India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA said.

The statement comes after Pakistan carried out military strikes in eastern provinces of Afghanistan, resulting in civilian casualties and significant destruction. A spokesperson for the Taliban-led Afghan government, Hamdullah Fitrat, detailed the civilian toll in a post on social media, saying: "According to the reports available thus far, the attacks carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries. Three residential houses were completely destroyed."

Pakistan has confirmed the deadly strikes, with the country's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday night saying that security forces had executed a "well-planned intelligence-based ground operation" alongside aerial strikes in the frontier zone.