India condemns Houthi drone attack near Mecca, says deeply concerned over incident

India expressed concern over the Houthi drone attack near Mecca. The Ministry of External Affairs condemned these attacks on Saudi sovereignty. Saudi Arabia stated that air defences successfully destroyed the drone south of Mecca before it could enter prohibited airspace.

India on Wednesday expressed concerns over an alleged Houthi drone attack targeting the holy city of Mecca, and called for "early restoration of peace and stability in the region".

"We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah. India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure. The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world," a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," it added.

Saudi intercepts drone South of Mecca, puts Western Coast on alert

Several areas along Saudi Arabia's western coast, including Mecca, were put on alert on Tuesday after Saudi authorities said their air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the city.

The drone was destroyed before it entered Mecca's prohibited airspace, according to the Saudi authorities. The Houthis, however, denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site.

The incident comes amid an escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed group, which has carried out attacks on Saudi territory in recent days and threatened maritime traffic in and around the Red Sea.

Pakistan PM condemns attack on holy site

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the alleged attack and called on all sides to exercise restraint, saying "dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path towards peace".

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack against the Holy Site of Makkah Al-Mukarramah," he said.

He added that the people of Pakistan were "saddened and perturbed" by the "outrageous act". There could be no words strong enough "to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow" felt by them at the "reprehensible and unforgivable act", he said.

Yemen's Houthis claim they shot down Saudi F-15 fighter jet

On Wednesday, Yemen's Houthis announced that they had shot down a Saudi fighter jet, claiming they used a locally made munition to target the aircraft.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the aid and grace of Allah, successfully shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet while it was conducting hostile operations in support of its military mobilisations in the airspace of Marib province," stated Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree on social media. He accused Saudi Arabia of launching 450 airstrikes.

Saree explained that the jet was targeted "using a locally made air-to-air missile." He also dismissed Saudi claims that the Houthis had attacked the holy city of Mecca earlier in the week, emphasising, "Our operations focus on oil facilities and military bases, which are far removed from the sacred sites."

The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces since the onset of Yemen's civil conflict.war reignited in July.