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India condemns deadly church attack in Jordan that killed 7, injured 34

India condemns the deadly church attack in Jordan's Karak that killed seven people and injured 34. S Jaishankar, Canada and the UN also denounce the attack.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

India condemns deadly church attack in Jordan that killed 7, injured 34
India condemns deadly church attack in Jordan that killed 7, injured 34 (Image source: ANI)
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India has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a church in Karak, Jordan, on Friday, October 23, which claimed seven lives and left 34 others injured.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the attack as a “heinous” and “cowardly” act. It extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

India also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Jordan, reiterating its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

“India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan, on October 23, 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack,” the MEA said.

“India stands firmly with the government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” it added.

S Jaishankar Expresses Condolences Over Jordan Church Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

He reiterated India's support for Jordan during the difficult time and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to fighting terrorism.

What Happened In Jordan's Karak?

According to Al Jazeera, seven people were killed and 34 injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud, in Jordan's Karak area.

The attack targeted mourners gathered at the place of worship, turning a funeral into a scene of violence.

Jordan's King Abdullah II expressed grief over the deaths and vowed a strong response against those responsible.

“Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity,” he said, stressing that Jordanians remained united.

He offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery, adding that the country would respond firmly to threats against its security.

Canada, United Nations Condemn Attack

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also condemned the attack, describing it as a “despicable act of terror”.

In a statement, Carney said the attack violated the sanctity of a place of worship and targeted families at a time of profound sorrow. He extended condolences to the bereaved families, the injured, the Greek Orthodox community and others affected by the tragedy.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack on the funeral service in Hamoud, Jordan.

“Places of worship must be places of peace and safe for all. Attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable,” Guterres said, adding that the United Nations stood with the Jordanian people and government.

(With inputs from ANI)

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