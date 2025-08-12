Twitter
WORLD

Thaw in ties? India, China to resume direct flights after five years from...

India and China will likely resume direct flight services as early as September, Reuters reported on Tuesday, marking a significant sign of improvement in the relations between the two Asian powers. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

India and China will likely resume direct flight services as early as September, Reuters reported on Tuesday, marking a significant sign of improvement in the relations between the two Asian powers. The report says that the Indian government has asked major airlines such as Air India and IndiGo to be ready to operate flights to and from China at short notice. Direct flight connectivity between India and China has remained suspended for five years.

 

